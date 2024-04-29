The Big Picture Murder by Numbers follows a twisted crime loosely based on the Leopold and Loeb case from the 1920s.

The movie alters some details, like the location and age of the characters, to create a more modern story.

A major similarity between the film and the real case is the incriminating evidence, which ultimately leads to the discovery of the killers.

Sandra Bullock and Ryan Gosling have become major names in Hollywood over the years. They’ve dabbled in multiple genres, received overwhelming praise, and have done so with grace and humility, making them easy to resonate with and support. As with any big star, it’s fascinating to look back on the careers of both Gosling and Bullock, and see the roles that contributed to their prowess as actors today. But it’s also surprising to look back and realize that the pair worked together early on in their careers on a movie called Murder by Numbers. Released in 2002, Murder by Numbers is a psychological thriller, meaning the premise was destined to be a little twisted no matter what. But a deeper look into the movie reveals that it was loosely based on a true story — and it’s even more unsettling than the movie itself.

What Is ‘Murder by Numbers’ About?

Murder by Numbers follows Richard Haywood (Gosling) and Justin Pendleton (Michael Pitt), high school classmates who plan the perfect crime. They spend months planning out the crime and eventually abduct a woman, strangle her, and frame Richard’s dealer for the murder. Bullock’s character is Detective Cassie Mayweather, who is put on the case to investigate with her partner Sam (Ben Chaplin). Together they uncover details about the case that point toward Richard and Justin, such as footprints at the scene and vomit nearby. Cassie is convinced that Richard is behind the murders, but others claim all evidence points away from the boys. Obviously, we know Cassie is right, but it’s still a tense ride as she tries to prove the guilt of the boys with minimal belief from those around her.

‘Murder by Numbers’ Is Based on a True Story

As if the film’s plot wasn’t unsettling enough, it was actually based on the Leopold and Loeb case from the 1920s. Nathan Leopold and Richard Loeb were students at the University of Chicago when they plotted and planned out what was characterized at the time as “the crime of the century.” The pair spent seven months planning the crime, everything from choosing the victim, to the actual abduction and murder, and the subsequent disposal and cover-up of the crime. Their victim was Robert “Bobby” Franks, a 14-year-old student at Harvard School for Boys, and a neighbor of Loeb’s. In May 1924, Leopold and Loeb executed their plan, and offered Franks a ride home from school. When he accepted, he was dragged into the backseat of the car, where he died. The pair then disposed of the body and mutilated it to avoid identification, and went on to the next part of their plan, which was the ransom note.

As suspicion never seemed to fall on them, Leopold and Loeb would often discuss the murder with Franks’ family and friends, and Leopold even joked about confessing in order to get the reward money. But eventually, their “perfect” plan began to crumble when police found a pair of eyeglasses near the body of Franks. The specific style of the glasses was purchased by only three people in Chicago at the time, one of whom was Leopold. And when they were brought in for questioning, their alibis began to slip and exposed them for being more guilty than anyone could have imagined. Loeb was the first to confess, followed shortly afterward by Leopold, and the confessions seemingly cleared up all of the evidence found by investigators, and Leopold and Loeb were found guilty of their “perfect crime”.

‘Murder by Numbers’ Tones Down Aspects Of the Leopold and Loeb Case

Murder by Numbers may take certain aspects from the Leopold and Loeb case, but it does change some aspects of the story. For starters, the original case happened in Chicago in 1924, whereas Murders By Numbers takes place in California in 2002. Also, the real Leopold and Loeb were university students, but the movie’s characters are high-school students, making them younger than the people they were based on. The choosing of the victim was also different. Leopold and Loeb chose a neighbor of Loeb’s, which ultimately led back to them eventually. Meanwhile, Richard and Justin in the movie chose a completely random victim to ensure there would be no trail leading back to them. The movie also shows a much more in-depth planning of the murder, as the modern setting had to account for advancements in investigative technology. In the movie, they have concrete alibis and even stage a crime scene.

There is one major similarity between the films, and that’s the piece of evidence that eventually led to the pair being caught. The evidence is changed from a pair of glasses to some nearby vomit in the movie. Just like how the glasses were only purchased by three people in Chicago at the time, the contents of the vomit revealed traces of caviar. And in the film’s setting of San Benito, there was only one restaurant that served caviar, and Justin was a regular. These pieces of evidence, while different from one another, led to both the character and his real-life counterpart becoming the main suspect. The movie also takes away any doubt as to who the actual murderer was between Justin and Richard, as there is video proof that Justin was the one who did it. In the actual case, there is still doubt over whether Leopold or Loeb delivered the fatal blows.

While Murder by Numbers is still an incredibly twisted story, it does tone down a lot of the aspects of the case and thus makes for a bit of a different feel. While it may be deeply disturbing, it will not leave you feeling quite as sick as the actual case does. Still though, Murder by Numbers is a superb thriller and leaves you guessing every second. It may be based on a true case, but it has just enough differences to throw you off course, no matter how much studying of the Leopold and Loeb case you do beforehand. And with how unsettling the true case is, that isn’t exactly a bad thing. In fact, it’s quite a welcome change. So if you’re looking for a twisted crime story, or just looking to explore some of Ryan Gosling and Sandra Bullock’s earlier filmography, Murder by Numbers is a thrilling place to start.

Murder by Numbers is available to rent or buy on Prime Video in the U.S.

