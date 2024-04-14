The Big Picture A good host like Ryan Gosling can really elevate an episode of SNL, bringing laughter and fun to every sketch.

Whenever there is a good host on Saturday Night Live, it is great to see them return for another episode, and it's no surprise that Ryan Gosling is one of the best! This week, Gosling hosted with musical guest Chris Stapleton and, as always, Gosling was there to laugh his way through the sketches and bring back some of our favorites.

This episode reminds us all that a good host can make all the difference, it was just nice to see the entire cast having so much fun throughout the night. Yes, people broke during sketches (it was a Gosling episode after all) but everyone just seemed to really enjoy themselves, and it made the episode feel that much funnier! So here are some of the best sketches of the entire night.

Beavis and Butt-Head

Sometimes, Saturday Night Live has sketches that are just so off the rails that no one really knows what is going on. Think "Lisa from Temucula" type of sketches. This time around, it was a sketch inspired by none other than Beavis and Butt-Head. The cartoon with two men who are impossible to miss was a staple of the 90s, but what happens when an interview about A.I. is derailed by two men who don't know each other but look like Beavis and Butt-Head?

Kenan Thompson plays a man who is being asked questions by a journalist (Heidi Garner) about his thoughts on artificial intelligence, but he finds himself distracted by a man who looks like Beavis from Beavis and Butt-Head. Gosling plays the man who looks like "Beavis" and when he is asked to switch seats, he does so while claiming he's never heard of Beavis and Butt-Head. He is then replaced by another man who, this time, looks like Butt-Head. What really brings the sketch home is that Gardener can't stop laughing at the pair as they giggle in the audience.

Get That Boy Back

Revenge songs are great. Think about "Before He Cheats" and other songs of that elk. But sometimes, the song in question can go a little too hard. That's what happens with "Get That Boy Back." A group of women are singing about getting their boyfriends back after being cheated on, and it seems to spiral further out of control with every verse.

Chloe Troast plays a woman who takes her revenge just a step too far and when her brother, played by Gosling, comes into the picture, you understand why she doesn't know when she's crossed a lin. Hilarious and simple, the music video sketch was absolutely hilarious, and getting to see Gosling rap makes this that much funnier.

Erin Brockovich

Sometimes, the last sketch of the night is the funniest one, and this week's was certainly a contender. A cut scene from the film Erin Brockovich puts Erin (Chloe Fineman) on her porch with her neighbor (Gosling) and the bit of the scene was pretty simple. While flirting the pair continuously attempt to one-up each other through references.

When Gosling says "book," Fineman starts listing struggles in her life that tie back to books, including Little Women. When she says that she doesn't have friends, Gosling begins listing the characters on the TV series Friends. It is over-dramatic and simple yet one of the funnier sketches of the entire night.

The full episode of Saturday Night Live is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

