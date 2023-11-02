The Big Picture Ryan Gosling's commitment to his role in The Fall Guy included performing dangerous stunts himself, demonstrating his athleticism and dedication.

Despite performing high-risk stunts, Gosling knew when to rely on his stunt team for safety, highlighting his trust in their expertise.

The cast of The Fall Guy includes other notable actors such as Emily Blunt, Hannah Waddingham, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film's release.

Over the summer Ryan Gosling proved to Margot Robbie and audiences around the world that he was Kenough, and now he’s set his sights on impressing Tom Cruise. But, before you think the two actors are engaging in some sort of cage-match-like battle, we’ll stop you, because it’s not like that. Instead, Gosling is channeling his inner Cruise for his latest role in The Fall Guy. The film, which is based on the 1980s TV show of the same name, sees Gosling’s aging stuntman constantly pushing himself to the edge no matter the cost to his body. Like his character, Gosling had a deep commitment to making the stunts as real as possible, something that director David Leitch and producer Kelly McCormick spoke about during an interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub.

No matter the danger, it sounds like no stunt was too much for the Barbie star to try on his own. However, that doesn’t mean that he didn’t know when to tap out. As McCormick put it, “I have to say Ryan is definitely a huge fan of his stunt team. [Laughs] He knows when to use them and when not to use them, but he is really athletic.” Shedding some light on some of the moves audiences can look out for that were straight-up Gosling, the producer continues, “There were a few things that he did that, I mean, there was a descender at the beginning of the movie that he did himself, and it was such a huge dream for our rigging team to have an A-plus actor on literally a descender rigging system that, like, I don’t know, what was it, David? 15 stories high?” McCormick says, checking with Leitch (who is also her husband), who confirms the staggering height.

It was at this moment that McCormick says she was awestruck. “I was like, ‘I can’t believe that Ryan Gosling is up there doing that.’ And at one point, he swings over and is about ready to drop, and then he had to come back for some reason.” Worried that the leading man had psyched himself out or sensed too much danger was involved, McCormick says that she told Leitch to “‘Tell [Gosling] it’s okay! We still love him if he doesn’t want to do it.’” But, as it would turn out, Leitch says, “It was nothing to do with him not wanting to do it.” Instead, McCormick reveals, “He was just fixing his arm or something… Anyway, it was really cool. And that he achieved it made him, I think, and the stunt team, realize what movie we were making, that he was game to try these things with them, that he trusted them, that he would hand it over when he needed to, but he would try some things as well, and that was really fun.”

Who Else Is in 'The Fall Guy'?

As if Gosling doing a crazy amount of stunt work wasn't enough to get prospective audiences stoked for the upcoming film, the cast list only continues to fan the flames. Starring opposite Gosling as his character’s ex-girlfriend is Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), with an ensemble that includes Kraven the Hunter’s Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Academy Award-nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Emmy Award-winner Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Teresa Palmer (A Discovery of Witches), and Winston Duke (Us). As an added bonus for fans of the original series, Lee Majors is also set to make an appearance in the film.

As of right now, The Fall Guy is set to crash into theaters in the U.S. on March 1, 2024. For more on the film, you can watch The Fall Guy trailer, and you can check out everything Collider knows about the film in our full The Fall Guy guide.