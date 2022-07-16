Ryan Gosling is currently a hot commodity. Because if we're not talking about his bleach blonde hair and look for Greta Gerwig's new film Barbie where Gosling is playing Ken, then we're talking about his turn as Six in The Gray Man from the tag team duo known as The Russo Brothers. In preparation for the release of The Gray Man which hits theaters on July 15 and Netflix on July 22, Gosling did a video for NetflixFilm that details his go-to movies and choices for some of their hard-hitting questions — like what is one movie you claim is your favorite and what's your actual favorite movie. Naturally, Gosling went on a whole tangent and eventually also said that Stepbrothers is one of the best as many have done before him.

Gosling, in the video, is the epitome of a wife guy in the sense that for a number of the question he's asked, he brings up his partner Eva Mendes and her work multiple times, and it's frankly quite cute to see. His response to the movie he'd take with him if he had to go on the run was Ghost Rider, which Mendes starred in opposite Nic Cage. "I like the actress in that film," Gosling said as a joke, clearly talking about his partner Mendes. And then he went on to say that an underrated movie that he thought people needed to see was My Brother the Pig, which also stars Mendes.

"Bruce Lee. It's obvious why. He's Bruce Lee," Gosling said in response to a question about what action star he wanted to be growing up and he's right — it is obvious why — Bruce Lee is amazing.

Image via Netflix

One of my favorite questions in this line-up is the one about what movies you watched way too young. For Gosling, it was a toss-up between Bloodsport and a Freddy Krueger classic. "I was way too young to see Bloodsport. And A Nightmare On Elm Street. Could've waited on that one," he said. Followed quickly by Gosling talking about what he should say his favorite movie is (he says On the Waterfront) and then what his actual favorite movie is. And let's be honest, who doesn't enjoy Stepbrothers?

The Gray Man is a must-see and is out now in theaters! Check out Gosling's screen test down below.