With the Russo Brothers’s The Gray Man now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke to Ryan Gosling about making the action thriller. During the short but fun interview, Gosling talked about his love of action movies, why working with Joe and Anthony Russo and The Gray Man character was what finally made him say yes to making a movie like this, how his character is like a blue collar James Bond, and filming the huge action sequences. In addition, he gave me an update on director Derek Cianfrance’s Wolfman movie.

In The Gray Man, Gosling plays CIA operative Court Gentry, aka, Sierra Six, and after a mission goes wrong, he gets hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), who will stop at nothing to take him out. Loaded with cool and inventive action sequences, The Gray Man is definitely worth your time. The film also stars Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Wagner Moura and Alfre Woodard.

The film was written by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The Gray Man is produced by the Russos, Joe Roth, Jeffery Kirschenbaum, Mike Larocca, and Chris Castaldi. Executive producers are Markus and McFeely, Patrick Newall, Jake Aust, Angela Russo-Otstot, Geoff Haley, Zack Roth, and Palak Patel.

Watch what Ryan Gosling had to say in the player above, or you can read our conversation below.

COLLIDER: I want to start with a real, a sincere, thank you. I really do love your work. And I just want to thank you-

RYAN GOSLING: Ah, thank you for saying that.

No, it's really hard making movies. I don't think people realize what really goes on. And I just want to say thank you for all the effort you put in.

GOSLING: Well, thank you for thanking me and I thank you back.

So I am curious if someone has actually never seen anything you've done before, what is the first thing you want them watching and why?

GOSLING: Yeah. This. This is sort of where it started for me. I always wanted to make an action movie. It was my first love. It made me want to make movies. It took me a long time to get here. Obviously, there's a lot of great ones, a lot of great action characters, so it took a while to sort of find the right one, the right team. But when I read this, I knew this was it. Not only just because of the Russos...

If you think you love action movies, they love them more. They've spent the last decade making them and just doing an amazing job. But also I thought this character was really interesting. He's sort of like a spy who doesn't want to be a spy. He'd rather be at home watching Netflix, like the rest of us. He doesn't want to be in this movie. He doesn't want to have anything to do with this world. He just wants a normal life. And it's like, his life is anything but, so it kind of... There's like a blue collar Bond quality to it that I thought was really like... just seemed like a lot of fun.

This movie has nine action set pieces-

GOSLING: Yeah.

... and I think you're in all of them. What day of the shoot were you like, "Get me the F out of here. This is a little too much"?

GOSLING: Look, I have always wanted to do this, so I couldn't complain, but it was sort of... There's a moment at the end of the movie where, or it was the last day of shooting, like suspiciously. It was the last day where I'm running on top of all of these train cars and the train cars are falling out from underneath me. And I thought, this is exactly what this film has felt like. It's just one insane action set piece after another, just trying to make it out alive. It was a trial by fire, but it was also what made it so fun.

I am a huge fan of when you partner up with Derek Cianfrance and I know that you guys have talked about doing Wolfman.

GOSLING: Yeah.

Is that happening? What is it about that project and getting to work with him again, that is like, "I want to do this"?

GOSLING: We're working on it. I just would do anything with Derek, but the idea of doing something like that just seems really exciting. It's new for both of us, but in some way, I feel like it's kind of the movie we've made already a few times, but in literal form. We've always kind of made the metaphorical version of it and it's sort of like the opportunity to really, to just make the literal version of what we've been hacking away at. And I've always loved that character. He's just an all-time character, just has always been on a bucket list for me. So I hope we can do it, but we got to get it right.

The Gray Man is now streaming on Netflix.