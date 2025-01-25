The United States of Leland was quietly released in 2003 to very little fanfare. Starring Ryan Gosling in one of his earliest roles as the titular lead, the indie drama delves into the psyche of Leland P. Fitzgerald, a teenager grappling with his own morality, or lack thereof, after inexplicably murdering a young boy. The film explores themes of loneliness, morality, and the fallout of sudden tragedy on those left behind, but despite its ambitious premise and star-studded cast—which includes Don Cheadle, Jena Malone, and Michelle Williams—the film was met with mixed reviews, criticized for being overly melancholic and failing to deliver on anything of substance. Roger Ebert called the film “morally muddled," and while this criticism of the film is certainly valid, decades later, Leland might also be seen as a quiet meditation on the danger of emotional detachment and the far-reaching consequences of violence. So, is The United States of Leland a misunderstood indie gem that deserves a rewatch? Or does it remain a classic example of a film whose reach exceeded its grasp?

Something Is Rotten in ‘The United States of Leland'