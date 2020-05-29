Ryan Gosling to Star in ‘Wolfman’ Monster Movie for Universal

Ryan Gosling is poised to star in a new Wolfman movie that is beginning to take shape at Universal Pictures, multiple sources have told Collider over the past several months.

Cory Finley (HBO’s Bad Education) is being eyed to direct from a script by Rebecca Angelo and Lauren Schuker Blum, based on a pitch from Gosling, who had initially considered directing the film himself. The studio is still meeting with directors, and is expected to make a decision soon.

Variety broke the news, reporting that it’s still unclear what this new take on the iconic Universal monster will look like, though it is believed to be set in present day, and feature a dark tone similar to that of the Jake Gyllenhaal thriller Nightcrawler and the classic ’70s drama Network. THR’s Borys Kit claims that Gosling will play an anchorman who gets infected, and may even begin his transformation in front of news cameras. Though Gosling’s big-budget films have left me a little cold, I’m a huge fan of his indie work, and not only can I totally see him as the Wolfman, I can see this being something potentially quite special.

Wolfman is starting to howl at Universal three months after the studio released The Invisible Man to critical and commercial success. Universal had originally planned an interconnected series of films that would’ve been known as the Dark Universe (RIP) but the studio shifted its strategy following the underwhelming response to the Tom Cruise movie The Mummy. The studio is said to be focused on making filmmaker-driven projects, though in this case, the package is clearly being built around Gosling.

Keep in mind that Universal just did Gosling a favor in giving his top directorial choice Lord and Miller its blessing to go direct Gosling’s astronaut movie at MGM, which is expected to be the actor’s next project. The studio has always been high on Gosling even though his most recent film, Universal’s First Man, didn’t fare well with critics, audiences or awards voters.

Universal has a lot of balls in the air regarding its vast library of monster movies, with James Wan, Paul Feig and John Krasinski developing various supernatural projects. Gosling’s Wolfman is believed to be the furthest along at this point, as the studio has been happy with the script for sometime. Universal has long thrived making low-budget genre movies, from Get Out to The Invisible Man, which earned $122 million on a budget of just $7 million.

Schuker Blum is the wife of Universal-based producer Jason Blum, and she and Angelo have both written for Orange Is the New Black. They’re also writing the Zoe Quinn movie Control Alt Delete. For more on The Invisible Man, including that wild ending, click here.