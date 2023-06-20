Ryan Murphy has had a lot of success throughout the years. Starting with his FX series Nip/Tuck and spanning through shows like Glee into his anthology series American Horror Story and American Crime Story, Murphy has made a name for himself in television. And prior to his deal with Netflix, which brought us shows like Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, he was with 20th Century through a lot of his television career. It now seems like he might be going back to the House of Mouse.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Murphy will be leaving Netflix at the end of his five-year, nine-figure deal with the streamer. He is rumored to be returning to working with Dana Walden who he worked with when she was head of 20th Century Fox TV. Walden is now co-chairman of Disney Entertainment meaning that Murphy would find his next streaming home under the massive conglomerate. It wouldn't be the cheery Disney+ world that Murphy would be heading into but, instead, probably a return to FX and by extension Hulu. Though with the Disney+ and Hulu merger on the horizon, Murphy could very well set future projects on the proposed unified platform.

To be fair, this isn't the biggest change to what Murphy was already doing. His work at Netflix, which includes shows like Hollywood and his Monster series starring Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer (which has gained award buzz for both Peters and co-star Niecy Nash as well as backlash for his portrayal of the serial killer), isn't that different from his other shows on FX and Fox.

The Murphy-verse

Murphy has a type. Both in the actors he chooses to work with and the way he tells stories. The reason his various anthology series work so well is that he's much better at short-form stories than long over-arching narratives. Shows like Nip/Tuck famously went off the rails after a few seasons and left fans annoyed more than entertained. His return to working with Walden could be for the best if Murphy continues up his anthology ideas. They are often a highlight of Murphy's visionary storytelling ability and give him the option to do more within these worlds without being stuck to multiple seasons with the same characters.

This change-up is a bit shocking given the success of shows like Dahmer. The Netflix/Murphy deal seemed like a perfect spot for him to say but with the merger of Fox and Disney and Walden heading up things over there, it might just be Murphy wanting to return to a familiar playground. Whatever the case is, this is definitely going to be interesting to track with the future of his serial killer anthology. Stay tuned at Collider for future updates on what Murphy plans to do next.