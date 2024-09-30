Ryan Murphy is once again taking his talents to the FX channel — and he’s bringing a familiar face with him. The Grotesquerie creator has just been given a series order for his next television project, The Beauty, which is slated to feature X-Men star and frequent Murphy collaborator Evan Peters in a lead role. The upcoming drama will reportedly take inspiration from a graphic novel series of the same name.

The Beauty will be far from the first collaboration between Murphy and Peters. Peters first made his debut in the Murphy-verse when he portrayed Tate Langdon in American Horror Story: Murder House, going on to play different roles in nine seasons of Murphy’s ongoing horror anthology series. The pair reunited again when Peters appeared as Stan Bowes in Season 1 of Pose, and once more when Peters was cast as the titular serial killer in Murphy’s Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

In addition to Peters, The Beauty has already cast notable stars such as comedian Ashton Kutcher, Twisters’ Anthony Ramos, and actor-singer Jeremy Pope. While a premiere date for the show has yet to be solidified, production on the 11 episodes ordered by FX is confirmed to be commencing sometime this autumn. The Beauty will add yet another title to Murphy’s already crowded slate of ongoing television projects, one that includes The Watcher, Grotesquerie, and the upcoming Doctor Odyssey.

What Will ‘The Beauty’ Be About?

Murphy and his cast seem to be purposely keeping quiet about any specific plot details for The Beauty. However, as the series is confirmed to be based on an already existing graphic novel series, there are some tidbits that we can glean from the comics’ official descriptions.

The Beauty comics take place in a world that prioritizes appearances above all else. When the people of this world discover that physical loveliness can be acquired via a sexually transmitted disease, most of them don’t think twice before exposing themselves to this virus by any means possible. But when a pair of detectives discover the true horrifying cost of this "beauty," they quickly find themselves on the run from all the people who would do anything to keep this secret buried.

The Beauty seems tailor-made for a creative like Murphy, who famously takes delight in wielding outrageous visuals and aesthetics to tell his stories. His spin on this intriguing graphic novel series is something that will not only entice the attention of fans all over the world but could also potentially reveal some crucial connections between The Beauty’s society and our own.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on The Beauty and any other up-and-coming Ryan Murphy projects. You can watch Murphy and Peters' many seasons of American Horror Story on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu