Ryan Murphy fans and active Hulu subscribers now have even more reason. A number of the prolific TV writer's projects are scheduled to hit Hulu later this month. The announcement was made today.

Murphy's most recent project, Impeachment: American Crime Story, is included in the new release. The series aired on FX last year and told the infamous story of Bill Clinton's 1998 Impeachment scandal from a new perspective. The series tackled the presidential sex scandal from the perspectives of three of the scandal's most maligned figures: Monica Lewinsky, Linda Tripp, and Paula Jones. Lewinsky herself served as co-producer on the series which, like films such as I,Tonya, sought to bring complexity to previously villainized women of the1990s. The series featured a star-studded cast including Beanie Feldstein, Sarah Paulson, and Edie Falco.

Along with Impeachment: American Crime Story, the two previous installments of Murphy's American Crime Story anthology series will also be available on Hulu. The two previous installments of the series cover the assassination of Gianni Versace and the OJ Simpson trial.

RELATED: The 5 Best Performances From 'American Crime Story: Impeachment'

Also coming to Hulu is the entire Murphy series, Pose, which will include the third and final season of the show. The series was produced by Ryan Murphy, along with his long-time creative partner Brad Falchuk along with Steven Canals, Nina Jacobson, and Brad Simpson. The series explores the drag ball scene in New York in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The series made history when its lead Billy Porter was the first openly gay Black man to win an Emmy for lead actor. Also making history was series star Michaela Jaé (Mj) Rodriguez, who was the first trans actor to win a Golden Globe.

Along with these series, all ten seasons of Murphy's American Horror Story will be available to stream on Hulu as well. Season eleven of the series will premiere this fall, and the series has been renewed through its thirteenth season.

The addition of these three extremely popular and well-regarded series is a big win for Hulu which, in recent years, has added many legacies and original content to its service, making it a dominant force in the streaming market. This series will be available to stream on Hulu beginning March 7, 2022. No word on when or if Murphy's earlier works will ever be available to stream. Fans of the criminally overlooked WB millennial teen soap Popular will have to clutch tightly to their well-worn DVD sets.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Ryan Murphy Teaming Up For Netflix Limited Series About the First High Five Season 2: Down Low. Season 3: Too Slow

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Hilary Remley (210 Articles Published) Hilary Remley is a News Writer at Collider. She is a recent graduate of SUNY Albany. More From Hilary Remley