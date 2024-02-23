This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Surprise! Ryan Murphy is preparing to drop a new series with his longtime collaborative partners over at FX. The man behind such hits as American Horror Story and Feud kept his latest project, Grotesquerie, on the hush hush but is now coming full steam ahead with casting announcements and even a short teaser. Starring in the new series include the likes of Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country), and Lesley Manville (Magpie Murders). Aside from projects like Glee and The Politician, the majority of Murphy’s work has at least a twinge of darkness to them, if not completely soaked into the horror realm. As if you couldn’t tell from the title, Grotesquerie will follow in the footsteps of Murphy’s more terrifying titles.

Taking to his Instagram, just in time to give us a bump into the weekend, Murphy shared the debut teaser which features the voice of Nash-Betts on what sounds like a phone call. Beyond the white letters of the cast’s names and the reveal that the horror drama will be arriving this fall on FX, nothing else is seen during the teaser but Nash-Betts’ voiceover does give some clues to the plot. The character speaks slowly but with a tremor in her voice and talks about a “crime scene” and the “evil” that surrounds her. By the end of her voicemail, she’s begging the unknown receiver to “come back,” adding, “It’s not getting better. And I keep needing to hear your answers, because something’s happening around us, and nobody sees but me.”