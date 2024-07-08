The Big Picture Hulu's legal drama All's Fair casts Halle Berry and Glenn Close, starring Kim Kardashian.

Hulu's upcoming legal drama starring Kim Kardashian just received a huge update. According to Variety, the television series produced by Ryan Murphy has cast both Halle Berry and Glenn Close in undisclosed roles. The current title of the project is All's Fair. However, that could change as development on the project begins to pick up the pace. As Hulu continues to find success with its wide portfolio of comedy series, the upcoming drama starring Kardashian, Berry and Close will even things out for the streaming platform. Halle Berry and Glenn Close will also serve as executive producers for All's Fair.

Back when the project was first announced to be in development, it was stated that All's Fair would feature Kardashian stepping into the role of a successful divorce lawyer who leads a law firm in Los Angeles that is entirely compromised by women. Time will tell how Halle Berry and Glenn Close's characters will fit into the narrative of the series. After all, Close's experience in Damages has proven that the acclaimed performer is more than ready to return to the trenches of a legal drama. In recent years, Glenn Close has been seen in Heart of Stone and The New Look.

While the X-Men film franchise allowed Halle Berry's fame to grow thanks to her role as Storm, the performer has kept herself busy in recent years with a wide variety of diverse projects. In Moonfall, Berry played Jocinda Fowler, a former astronaut faced with an unpredictable challenge when she finds out the truth behind the purpose of the Moon. Berry also starred in her directorial debut, Bruised. While the project wasn't met with critical acclaim, its viewership numbers were enough to convince Netflix to sign an extensive contract with Halle Berry, allowing the filmmaker to develop more projects for the streaming platform.

The Successful Producer Behind 'All's Fair'

While the cast of All's Fair is already shaping up to include incredibly talented performers, the people working behind the scenes of the upcoming Hulu series have also been involved with some of the most successful television productions in recent years. Ryan Murphy, who will be serving as a producer for the legal drama, previously worked on titles such as Monster and American Horror Story. Murphy found plenty of success with AHS, which has allowed him to develop several spinoffs and more than ten seasons when it comes to the main series. Time will tell if All's Fair will continue Murphy and Kardashian's streak of success.

A release date for All's Fair hasn't been set by Hulu. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.