Easily one of the television industry’s biggest moguls, Ryan Murphy struck a huge deal to produce new shows and films for Netflix some years ago. Not only has this partnership been rocky — he still continues to create content for rivals — but it’s also been marked by a string of new projects that haven’t exactly been beloved. Sure, some of Murphy’s Netflix shows have been ratings juggernauts, but they’ve also earned him some of the most lukewarm reviews of his career. Murphy’s latest, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, is now officially one of his worst-rated shows according to the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

The nine-episode true crime drama, which debuted on Netflix last week, currently holds a 44% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. This is a step down from the 57% rating that the anthology’s first installment, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, scored a couple of years ago. Both seasons revisit horrific crime stories that have now become a part of American pop culture and are told in Murphy’s signature camp fashion. He co-created the anthology with Ian Brennan.

The Monsters franchise is modeled on Murphy’s American Crime Story anthology, which he co-created for FX some years ago. The first season, The People v. O.J. Simpson holds a near-perfect 97% RT rating. Season 2, The Assassination of Gianni Versace, has settled at an also impressive 88% score, while Season 3, Impeachment, has a noticeably less-favorable 69% score. American Crime Story came on the back of Murphy’s American Horror Story anthology, which has so far produced 12 seasons, with an average RT score of 77%.

'Monsters' Is A Ratings Hit, Despite Poor Reviews

In 2018, Murphy signed a development deal with Netflix, reportedly valued at $300 million over five years. His first show for the streamer was the satirical comedy The Politician, which holds a 51% RT score — still higher than Monsters. He followed it up with the period drama Hollywood (59%), the biographical miniseries Halston (67%), and the One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest prequel series Ratched (62%). More recently, he expanded the American Story franchise with American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez, which holds a 71% RT score.

The top-rated projects that Murphy has been associated with are the FX series Pose (88%) and the documentary film A Secret Love, which holds a perfect 100% score on RT. The new season of Monsters follows the crimes of the wealthy Menendez brothers, who were convicted of murdering their parents in 1996. The show stars Nicholas Chavez, Cooper Koch, Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny.

The show stars Nicholas Chavez, Cooper Koch, Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny.

