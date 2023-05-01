Netflix has unveiled which killer, or killers, Ryan Murphy will cover with Season 2 of his smash hit anthology series Monster. After topping the streamer's charts by tackling the story of Jeffrey Dahmer and his victims, he'll turn to a pair of brothers for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story. This will mark the first of two new installments to the true crime anthology which Netflix ordered back in November.

The case of Lyle and Erik Menéndez became a media sensation back in 1993 when Court TV aired their murder trial. In 1989, the brothers brutally shot and killed their parents in their home, initially escaping suspicion from the police by claiming they had stopped back home after a night out. Over the next several months, they started using their father's fortune to live the high life until they tripped up and confessed their crimes to a therapist whose messy personal life ultimately brought them down as well. Through multiple trials, their soap opera-like story captivated America as the brothers made claims of not just emotional abuse, but sexual abuse at the hands of their father that drove them to murder. They were finally convicted in 1996 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Murphy's series won't be the first time the Menéndez brothers' case has made it back to television. In the years following the case, a number of documentaries and special presentations examining the case and the lives of the brothers in prison were released. CBS and Lifetime have also aired dramatic adaptations of the case. One of the more recent takes, however, came from Law & Order which tackled the murders, the investigation, and the multiple grueling trials in the eight-episode Law & Order True Crime: The Menéndez Murders in 2017. It even managed to score an Emmy nomination for Edie Falco who played the brothers' star attorney Leslie Abramson.

The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story Should Be a Departure From Dahmer

The nature of the case behind The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story means the series should be structured quite differently than Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Where the first outing tried to spotlight the victims, to questionable degrees of success and morality, Season 2 could focus on the complicated nature of the Menéndez murders and the brothers' reasoning behind their actions. In recent years, Lyle and Erik have received a surprising groundswell of support on social media as younger generations have re-examined the case, making it all the more timely to reopen the book on the murders.

Murphy will re-team with his Dahmer partner Ian Brennan for this new case, and they'll get some help from Netflix which currently has access to the brothers for an upcoming documentary feature. They'll have to go a long way to beat the overwhelming success of their last series, however. Dahmer lives in rarefied air for a Netflix property, becoming one of only four series on the platform to crack 1 billion hours viewed within 60 days. It's also earned plenty of acclaim for its stars including NAACP Image Award and Critics Choice Award wins for Niecy Nash-Betts and a Golden Globe for Evan Peters.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more on Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story as work continues. Check out the announcement video below.