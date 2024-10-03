Two years ago, audiences were blown away by the first season of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s anthology series, Monster. The debut installment focused on the atrocious crimes of the infamous serial killer, Jeffrey Dahmer, who was convicted of the murder of 17 male victims, most of whom he dismembered and some of whom he cannibalized. The character was played perfectly by Evan Peters, who would go on to win a Golden Globe for his work, with a stellar supporting performance by Niecy Nash-Betts who took home an Emmy. The second season, titled Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, recently came out and sparked plenty of conversation both in favor and disagreement with how the brothers’ story was handled.

Despite these mixed reviews, Murphy, Brennan, and Netflix are already moving forward with a third season, which we recently learned will focus on serial killer Ed Gein. Played by Sons of Anarchy’s Charlie Hunnam, the series will take audiences back to Plainfield, Wisconsin in the late 1950s and follow Gein’s short-lived murder spree, and, presumably, put a particular focus on his obsession with grave robbing and crafting various items out of human skin.

During a recent conversation with Collider’s Taylor Gates, Murphy dropped some interesting tidbits about the upcoming season, including the installment’s official title, its production start date, and why he and Brennan settled on Gein as their next subject.

‘Monster’ Season 3 Will Take It Back to the Beginning

Those who listen to a certain podcast will know the phrase, “Why true crime now?” The answer is that it’s not just a “now” thing, with history proving that humans have always had an obsession with the macabre. Speaking about the research that he and Brennan did, Murphy said:

“After we did Menendez, Ian and I were talking about it, and we were interested in this idea of, ‘Where did our cultural interest in serial killers begin? Where and how did this all start?’ Based on our research, the very first one who became a celebrity at that level was Ed, who was an instant crazy celebrity from the moment he was arrested. Nobody had ever heard of anything like that. Then we found out — he was motivated, obviously — but he was schizophrenic. How he became what he became was a very interesting story.”

Those who are already familiar with Gein's crimes will know that he has served as the inspiration for a slew of blockbuster films over the last several decades. Murphy promises that the next season will cover that part of the story as well, saying:

“The amazing thing that the show talks about is how many villains and how much pop culture is based on Ed Gein — Psycho, Silence of the Lambs, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, American Psycho, and on and on and on and on. Ed influenced a lot of things in the past 100 years, and this season is a very interesting season to work on because it asks the question, ‘How did we get so interested in this and why? Where did it all begin?’”

‘Monster' Season 3 Lands a Particularly On-Point Title

The first two seasons of Monster have featured the primary subject’s names, Jeffrey Dahmer and Lyle and Erik Menendez in their titles, but Season 3 will be different. “We’re calling that season The Original Monster because that’s kind of what he was,” Murphy said. The industry juggernaut also gave an update as to when cameras will pick up, sharing, “We start shooting on Halloween, so we're deep in it, and I'm very excited about it.”

As for finding their Gein in Hunnam, Murphy gives the credit to filmmaker Max Winkler, who will be directing a handful of the episodes. He told Collider:

“Max Winkler is a friend of mine. He's directing many of [the episodes] along with Ian Brennan, my co-creator, and I was talking to Max about it, and he is friends with Charlie, and he goes, ‘Oh my god, Charlie. Do you love Charlie's work?’ I was like, ‘I've always wanted to work with him.’ So I met with Charlie, and he's just the most lovely person, and he liked what we were doing. He liked what it's about. Every generation gets the monster that they deserve, you know? So we're writing about a lot of things, but he's a wonderful guy.”

We’re excited to see Hunnam’s transformation into Gein, as the two have very different vibes. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is now streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned at Collider for Gates' full conversation with Murphy.

