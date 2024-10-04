Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

Ryan Murphy doesn’t seem to have learned his lesson from Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The first season of the creator's Monster anthology series faced significant backlash for the way it sensationalized the murders committed by real-life serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer and profited off the trauma of Dahmer’s victims and their surviving family members. Now, following the release of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Murphy is once again facing heavy criticism, both from viewers and subjects alike, for the reportedly insensitive and exploitative way he handled the Menendez case. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story centers around one of the United States' most infamous true crime cases, and follows the lives of the Menendez brothers from the 1989 murder of their parents to the subsequent trials that captivated the nation.

The Problem with 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story'

Monsters has been criticized largely for its portrayal of the relationship between the Menendez brothers — specifically the heavy-handed implication that Lyle and Erik engaged in an incestuous relationship with each other. The latter half of the series focuses on former Vanity Fair writer Dominick Dunne’s point of view, who heavily favored the prosecution and allegedly suggested the Menendez brothers were engaging in incest in his coverage of the trial.

Both Erik Menendez and 24 members of the extended family have recently come out to denounce Ryan Murphy’s Monsters. In a statement released on X (formerly Twitter), Erik Menendez criticized the series, in particular its portrayal of his brother Lyle. "I believed we had moved beyond the lies and ruinous character portrayals of Lyle, creating a caricature of Lyle rooted in horrible and blatant lies rampant in the show," Erik said in his statement, adding that "Ryan Murphy cannot be this naive and inaccurate about the facts of [their] lives so as to do so without bad intent."

Murphy in turn responded to Erik’s statement, telling E! News, "What we wanted to do with the show was present you all the facts and perspectives," and stating that he hoped viewers would make up their own minds about who was innocent and who was guilty after finishing the series. The Menendez brothers were found guilty of their parents' murders in 1996 and were given life sentences without parole, which they continue to serve. When speaking to Variety, Murphy confirmed that he did not reach out to the Menendez brothers during the development and release of Monsters, stating, "I have no interest in talking to them."

Ryan Murphy Owes More to the Subjects of His Series

Far from slowing down, Murphy has cast his next Monster in preparation for the anthology's third installment. If the vocal criticism has not deterred him from continuing the series, then what responsibility does Murphy have towards the subjects of any future season? Though Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was subject to intense criticism, the series won and was nominated for a host of awards, including a People's Choice Award for Bingeworthy Show of 2022, as well as four Golden Globe and six Primetime Emmy nominations (with Evan Peters and Niecy Nash-Betts taking home a Golden Globe and Emmy, respectively, for their performances).

If there are rewards — and quite literally, awards — given as incentive for dramatizing and sensationalizing the lives of real victims, where is the line drawn? If Murphy has appointed himself the arbiter of the controversial stories he chooses to tell, he has an obligation to both the real-life subjects and the victims of those stories. Despite Murphy's claim that the Monster team reached out to the families of Dahmer's victims and received no response, his statement was refuted by Rita Isbell, sister to Erroll Lindsey, who was killed by Dahmer in 1991. "I was never contacted about the show," Isbell wrote in a personal essay for Insider. "They didn’t ask me anything. They just did it."

A pattern is beginning to emerge, wherein Murphy co-opts a real-life tragedy and disregards the impact on said tragedy's victims, then justifies this behavior under the guise of artistic interpretation. Murphy cannot tell Variety that Monsters was "the best thing that has happened to the Menendez brothers in 30 years" and refuse to speak to them, then release a series that presents a theorized incestuous relationship between two alleged victims of sexual assault as fact. Continuing down such a path, unearthing and reinterpreting other people's narratives, and then claiming it was done with the best intentions, is irresponsible at best.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is available to stream on Netflix.

