The Big Picture Ryan Murphy responds to the controversial reception of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

Murphy breaks down the show's casting process, as well as the decision not to show sexual abuse onscreen.

Murphy teases Season 3 of the series, which will focus on Ed Gein.

Ryan Murphy is one of the most prolific people in television. This fall alone, his name is attached to new shows like Doctor Odyssey, Grotesquerie, and American Sports Story, as well as returning favorites like 9-1-1 and American Horror Stories. He’s also the co-creator of the Monster anthology, the second season of which explores the Erik (Cooper Koch) and Lyle Menendez (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) case and premiered at number one on Netflix.

The Menendez brothers rose to notoriety in 1989 after they were accused of brutally murdering their parents, Jose (Javier Bardem) and Kitty Menendez (Chloë Sevigny), in Beverly Hills, sparking a media frenzy. To make matters more complicated, they claimed the reason they killed their mother and father was because they had suffered sexual abuse at their hands for years. Throughout the course of nine intense episodes, Monsters Season 2 explores events before, during, and after that fateful day from the perspective of the brothers, their parents, and others involved, including their therapist (Dallas Roberts) and journalists (Nathan Lane).

Collider got the chance to speak with Murphy about the show’s controversial reception, the decision not to show sexual abuse onscreen, what went into casting the key roles, what we can expect from Monster Season 3, and more.

Ryan Murphy Thinks People Are “Confused” About ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’

COLLIDER: Congratulations on the show. I think it's sparking a lot of really interesting and, frankly, necessary conversations.

RYAN MURPHY: I agree with you.

You've said that in each episode, you present a new theory about what happened from people who were involved in the case. Are there any perspectives or characters that you considered including but that ultimately had to get cut for time purposes or pacing?

No, I think everyone we were interested in showcasing we did. I can honestly say, with this show, everything that I wanted to make and do is in there. There’s nothing I left out. There's nothing I felt unsure about, and I'm proud of that. I made exactly what Ian [Brennan] and I wanted to make.

I'm curious about the decision to put this under the Monsters umbrella versus the American Crime Story anthology. We even have this sort of crossover moment with the OJ stuff in there — why did you feel like it fit better under this particular umbrella?

Well, I was interested in putting it under Monsters because I think there's a case to be made that everybody involved is a monster. You know, the brothers certainly did monstrous things, the parents reportedly did monstrous things, and it was complicated. I’ve always wanted to do a season about something that had sort of a Rashomon approach where you took all of these different theories or conspiracies, and you wove those through the narrative, and this show just had so many of them.

That's why I think people are confused about the show. There's a lot of controversy about what we show or what we don't show — the truth of the matter is these were things that people thought and were presented in court and were written about as fact. So they're not my facts or my opinions. It was stuff that was in the court of public discourse. I wanted to write about that. I was interested in how complicated it all was.

And look — there were four people involved in that. Two of them were murdered, so only God really knows for sure what happened. I thought it was so fascinating. I also had a huge interest in this case — a personal interest — because I'm their age. I moved to LA in 1989, the year the crime happened, so I came of age in those seven years. These trials were everywhere, and I was always fascinated by it.

You touched on the approach of exploring these different theories people had. What do you think makes that an effective tool, especially in a show like this? Using a more fantastical approach instead of making it more straightforward?

It was much more complicated to sort of dramatize people's theories about what happened because, again, we'll never really know — unlike the Jeffrey Dahmer trial or that first season of Monster. He was arrested and immediately admitted to everything. They proved it, and it was like, “Okay, that's pretty cut-and-dry in this trial.” In this case, there are so many different opinions that, to this day, have not been proven. They were just ideas or theories, and I thought that was really, really interesting and complicated. And through that, I thought we could have a really big cultural conversation about a lot of things, including sexual abuse. I found that very interesting. I was interested in that.

Where Does Ryan Murphy Draw the Line?

Image via Netflix

I'm interested in what you choose to show and what you choose to hide. For example, we see these murders in very gruesome, graphic detail, but we don't necessarily see the abuse in graphic detail actually on the screen — it’s more conversations and monologues and things like that. What goes into making those choices of what to show and what to keep to referencing?

That's a really hard question to answer, but I'll try and answer it. We had forensic proof about the murders; we had crime scene photos; we had autopsy results; we had solid proof. When you got into the area of the sexual abuse, there were many, many, many theories — some people said it happened, some people did not. So it's very difficult to dramatize something like that when I myself was unsure of what really happened.

Also, I wasn't really interested in showing sexual abuse of a minor. I wasn't interested in showing any of that. I don't think anybody wants to see that. I think it's too difficult also. I don't even know how you would do that with a young actor. I would never do that. But I was interested in giving those boys their day in court and talking about it because they said that's the reason they killed their parents, so I felt an obligation to discuss it.

It's interesting because I feel Episode 5, for example, is all about the sexual abuse. It's one shot, and Cooper [Koch] is so great in it, and I thought that hearing him talk about it and be emotional about it is just as powerful as seeing the murders. It's a different kind of visceral response, but I thought that was an interesting way to go about it, so we made choices based on that. It was important to me to give them their day in court — to allow them, as characters in our show, to talk about what they said happened to them. That was important to me.

I couldn't agree more. Episode 5 is one of the most powerful things I've seen in awhile.

Ryan Murphy on Casting ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’

Image via Netflix

I know Nicholas said in an interview that, when you called him to say that he got the role, you said, “I'm not making the show unless I can make it with you and Cooper.” What was it about each of them and what they brought to their auditions that made you feel so passionately about seeing them in these roles?

I searched for a really long time, and we read hundreds of actors. It was important for me to hire unknowns because I wanted the audience to kind of get to know them as we do — as we get to know Lyle and Erik. There was something about Cooper and Nicholas’ auditions that were complex. They were wildly sympathetic, and yet you could also understand the darkness there. They weren't afraid of tackling and going for something that could be looked at as villainous, for example — they just went for it. They both were very bold in their choices. Casting is hard — it's like falling in love. When you know it, you know it. As soon as I saw both of their auditions, I was like, “Okay, well, that's it.” I called them in — they're the only people I called in — and they met each other in the room. I have all of that on tape.

I love them as people, and I knew they would be committed. It was hard — it was a very long shoot; it was a very physical shoot; it was very emotionally taxing for them. We had to make sure that they had doctors’ care and outlets for a lot of what they were going through, but they were committed instantly. I think they're both great, and I love them both.

They are amazing in this, and as strange as it is to say, I feel like the family has a really great chemistry in some odd way. I'm curious about the order of casting. Did they come first, or were Javier [Bardem] and Chloë [Sevigny] already attached? How did that play out?

It was interesting because I wrote it for Chloë and Javier, but before I did anything, I wanted to see who we got as the boys. After I cast Nicholas and Cooper, I was like, “Well, you completely buy my first choice of Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny as their parents.” I'm old friends with Javier and Chloë, so I easily could get them on the phone.

Javier Bardem, to his credit, took many, many months of conversations. It's a very difficult part, and he had a lot of questions. He wanted to really talk about what the point of view was. Are we being responsible? So he took longer to seal the deal. But once I had finished Episode 6 and gave that to him — you know, Ian and I wrote that together — he read it and was like, “Okay, I'm in. You got me. I'm doing it.” I was working with Capote and the Swans with Chloë, so she was different. She was like, “Okay, if it's you and Javier Bardem, yes, I'll do it.” I don't even think she read anything. And so then we had the four.

Obviously, I've worked with Nathan Lane for a long time — he was a straight offer; he said yes. I wanted to find somebody new to play Leslie Abramson, so Ari [Graynor] auditioned in full Leslie Abramson drag. I've never seen, until recently, Ari without a blonde wig, and she was just brilliant and instantly could do the voice. I was like, “Oh, wow — okay.” So it was kind of a fun process. I'm lucky in my career that most of the time my first choices are interested or at least interested in having a creative conversation.

Ryan Murphy Teases ‘Monsters’ Season 3 About Ed Gein

Image via Netflix.

I know Season 3 is already in the works with Charlie Hunnam attached to play Ed Gein. Why did you choose that case in particular, and why did he seem like a good fit to embody that role?

It's interesting because after we did Menendez, Ian and I were talking about it, and we were interested in this idea of, Where did our cultural interest in serial killers begin? Where and how did this all start? Based on our research, the very first one who became a celebrity at that level was Ed, who was an instant crazy celebrity from the moment he was arrested. Nobody had ever heard of anything like that. Then we found out — he was motivated, obviously — but he was schizophrenic. How he became what he became was a very interesting story. The amazing thing that the show talks about is how many villains and how much pop culture is based on Ed Gein — Psycho, Silence of the Lambs, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, American Psycho, and on and on and on and on. Ed influenced a lot of things in the past 100 years, and this season is a very interesting season to work on because it asks the question, “How did we get so interested in this and why? Where did it all begin?” We're calling that season The Original Monster because that's kind of what he was.

Max Winkler is a friend of mine. He's directing many of [the episodes] along with Ian Brennan, my co-creator, and I was talking to Max about it, and he is friends with Charlie, and he goes, “Oh my god, Charlie. Do you love Charlie's work?” I was like, “I've always wanted to work with him.” So I met with Charlie, and he's just the most lovely person, and he liked what we were doing. He liked what it's about. Every generation gets the monster that they deserve, you know? So we're writing about a lot of things, but he's a wonderful guy. We start shooting on Halloween, so we're deep in it, and I'm very excited about it.

You are absolutely dominating the TV space right now — you have multiple shows on the air. I am curious if you have any plans to go back to film and perhaps direct another feature in the future.

No, I'm just not really interested in that. I love what I'm doing; I love what I'm working on. I really am so happy to be doing what I'm doing. It's what I always wanted to do my whole life. I love television — I love the narrative that we do. I [had] six shows [come] out in September, and they're all insanely different. I like that I get to explore different things and work with different people and employ thousands of brilliant craftsmen all over the world. So, no — I love what I'm doing, and I want to keep doing it.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is available to stream on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix