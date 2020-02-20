Ryan Murphy’s New Netflix Series ‘Hollywood’ Gets Release Date, Poster

How does Ryan Murphy sleep? The prolific writer/producer/director of tons of TV series like American Horror Story, American Crime Story, and The Politician has a new show coming — and we’ve got the stylish, classic poster below. Hollywood, a Netflix limited series, is available for streaming May 1.

The series, as you might expect, follows a group of dreaming actors and filmmakers trying to make it in Hollywood, California — right after World War II. It promises to dissect the dreamers who’ve given us our favorite Golden Age pieces of entertainment, and get into the nitty-gritty of marginalization, sexism, racism, corruption, and the stories behind telling stories. Murphy created the series alongside his Glee cohort Ian Brennan and fellow EPs Alexis Martin Woodall and Janet Mock. The sterling ensemble cast includes David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, Laura Harrier, Samara Weaving, Dylan McDermott, Holland Taylor, Patti LuPone, Jim Parsons, Jake Picking, Joe Mantello, and Maude Apatow.

Check out the poster and official synopsis for Hollywood below. The limited series comes to Netflix on May 1. For more on Murphy, here’s a first look at his Ewan McGregor-starring Netflix show Halston. Plus, how much more American Horror Story are we getting?