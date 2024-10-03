In 2024 alone, Ryan Murphy’s name has been attached to a handful of new projects including, American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez, Grotesquerie, and Doctor Odyssey, along with follow-up seasons of other titles such as Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story and 9-1-1. The producer, director, writer, and creator has built himself a television empire, starting with his first few productions; Popular, Nip/Tuck, Glee, and American Horror Story. Continuing to grow in popularity over the years, Murphy is now a household name, having made something for just about every age group and genre-lover under the sun.

While his episodic credit list is as long as a CVS receipt, his filmography is a bit shorter, although still incredibly impressive. The most recent feature-length project that his name was attached to was 2022’s Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, which he produced. Meanwhile, as a filmmaker, the last movie that he backed was 2020’s big-screen adaptation of the hit musical, The Prom. Before that, he directed the Julia Roberts-led classic romantic drama, Eat Pray Love, with 2006’s dramedy Running with Scissors serving as his feature-length directorial debut.

During a recent conversation with Collider’s Taylor Gates, primarily about the latest season of Monsters, Murphy opened up about the possibility of returning to the world of cinema. For those who love his grip on television, there’s good news for you, as Murphy said:

“No, I’m just not really interested in that. I love what I’m doing; I love what I’m working on. I really am so happy to be doing what I’m doing. It’s what I always wanted to do my whole life. I love television — I love the narrative that we do. I [had] six shows [come] out in September, and they’re all insanely different. I like that I get to explore different things and work with different people and employ thousands of brilliant craftsmen all over the world. So, no — I love what I’m doing, and I want to keep doing it.”

What Is Next for Ryan Murphy?

Close

One of the busiest men in the industry, there’s no slowing down for Murphy — at least not right now. He and his frequent collaborator, Ian Brennan, will soon begin production on the third season of Monster, which will feature Charlie Hunnam as notorious serial killer Ed Gein. He’s also working on a new legal drama, titled All’s Fair, which features a star-studded call sheet that’s growing by the day. So far, the project includes Kim Kardashian (American Horror Story: Delicate), Ed O’Neill (Modern Family), Glenn Close (The Deliverance), Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story), Naomi Watts (Mulholland Drive) and Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story).

He’s also behind an adaptation of the graphic novel series, The Beauty, which will feature Evan Peters (American Horror Story), Anthony Ramos (Twisters), Ashton Kutcher (That ‘70s Show), and Jeremy Pope (Pose). But wait, there’s more, as he also recently announced American Love Story, which will explore the tragically doomed relationship of Carolyn Bessette and John F. Kennedy Jr.

You can now stream Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story on Netflix. Stay tuned at Collider for the rest of Gates' conversation with Murphy.

Watch On Netflix