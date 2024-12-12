The Beauty, Ryan Murphy's next project at FX, has further fleshed out its cast with another notable name added to the call sheet. BAFTA-nominated actress Rebecca Hall, who's currently playing the role of Claire in the BBC TV series, The Listener, is the latest high-profile talent to be added to the project. Hall's role in the series is not known as much about the series is still shrouded in secrecy. However, Variety reveals that production has begun on the series, so character and plot details should make it to the fore soon enough. Hall joins a stacked cast list that currently includes Evan Peters, Ashton Kutcher, Anthony Ramos, and Jeremy Pope.

The Beauty is set up as an adaptation of the Image Comics series of the same name by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley. However, how faithful the TV treatment intends to stay to the source material remains to be seen at this time. Plot details of the graphic novel does highlight what can be expected, and it reads like something that is right up Murphy's alley and will leave us in awe for the umpteenth time of just how talented he is. The novel's description reads:

“Modern society is obsessed with outward beauty. What if there was a way to guarantee you could become more and more beautiful every day? What if it was a sexually transmitted disease? In the world of ‘The Beauty,’ physical perfection is attainable. The vast majority of the population has taken advantage of it, but Detectives Foster and Vaughn will soon discover it comes at a terrible price.”

What Kind of Roles Is Rebecca Hall Known For?

Hall is an actress with an incredible range, something she proved quite early in her career. Over the years, she's portrayed diverse kinds of roles across multiple genres and there is more than enough reason to believe she'll dazzle yet again in The Beauty. Hall got her first claim to fame in the 2006 Christopher Nolan thriller, The Prestige. Two years later, she earned her first Golden Globe nomination in the Woody Allen-directed rom-com, Vicky Cristina Barcelona. She's also been in Iron Man 3. More recently, she's best recognized for her role in the MonsterVerse films Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024). Her upcoming films include Peter Hujar's Day and Ella McCay.

Hall recently made her directorial debut with Passing (2021) which was an instant critical darling following its world premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. Shot stylishly in black-and-white, the historical drama set in the 1920s centers on the complex relationship between two friends played by Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga. Hall is preparing to direct her next feature, Four Days Like Sunday, a film inspired by her own life in which she'll star and write. However, this movie isn't expected to be out soon as Hall recently cast a shadow of uncertainty on the project in her recent interview with Collider, saying:

"It feels like the next frontier. I've got no idea how it's going to go down, and I don't even know when I'm gonna make that movie. There might be something else before that."

While we wait for more clarity on Hall's upcoming projects, you can check out her latest performance in The Listeners which has been met with glowing reviews. Also, her directorial debut is available to stream on Netflix.

The Beauty is yet without a release date, however, the series will include 11 episodes.

