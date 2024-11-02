With two anthology shows on the topic of true crime, there is no filmmaker today more associated with the subgenre than Ryan Murphy, but that does not mean all his endeavors have been equally successful. To this day, his first story — The People v. O.J. Simpson — might still be his greatest, and not just because of its ensemble cast. More than his recent stories, the first season of American Crime Story tackled a major case with an extreme amount of care, portraying it from every angle while still making a definitive statement to viewers about the outcome. Since then, future seasons and those from Monster have rarely attempted to indulge their shows with the same nuance and have never reached a similar level of quality.

With Its Cast, Ryan Murphy Created His Own Dream Team

When it comes to casting for a series about the OJ murder case, the sheer number of personalities meant that an ensemble would be needed, but this was a task that the miniseries totally excelled at. Of course, thrown into the mix is his longtime collaborator Sarah Paulson, whose portrayal of Marcia Clark is of a woman who remains just as brilliant as she is flawed, but Sterling K. Brown is nearly as compelling as Chris Darden. His status as the voice of reason, one whose warnings about the racial optics of the case go unheard amongst the prosecution team, gives way to one of the most infamous moments of the trial, contributing heavily to its final outcome. Ultimately, the two serve as a pair of tragic protagonists, which still feels unique for the true crime genre.

Opposing the two prosecutors is the Dream Team, whose actors are nearly as theatrical as the people they play. As Johnny Cochran, Courtney B. Vance is both inspirational and infuriating, while Nathan Lane portrays F. Lee Bailey with an arrogance that makes him feel incredibly detestable. On the other hand, David Schwimmer brings a vulnerability one might not expect from someone like Robert Kardashian, and John Travolta is compelling as Robert Shapiro, even if they look totally different. Last but not least, Cuba Gooding Jr. delivers a performance as OJ that is equal parts chilling and charismatic, showing how people can be both drawn to his charm and repelled by him, sometimes both at once.

‘The People v. O.J. Simpson' Gives Every Side a Story

To younger viewers today, the OJ case might look like a comedy of errors, and perhaps with good reason, but it's also worth remembering that it was one of the most divisive cultural moments of the 1990s. The series itself begins with footage of the Rodney King riots from two years earlier, which loom over the background just as much as the actual murder in an era when police brutality was rarely as visible as it feels today. For some, the trial was just nothing more than another murder case, but for others, it could be a clear political statement or the ultimate celebrity scandal, and the miniseries reflects all such perspectives.

Fittingly, however, the series makes the most of this balance in the finale, where the final verdict is only as important as the actual reactions to it, whether in scenes from the show or real footage. From confusion about DNA to huge mistakes by the prosecution, the verdict can and has been attributed to many different factors, but the high burden of proof shows that the choice to acquit was legally sound, even if the jurors suspected OJ was guilty of murder. At the same, it also never morally lets him off the hook for a murder he most likely committed and makes clear he will remain forever guilty within the court of public opinion.

Since OJ, American Crime Story Has Never Been the Same

When it debuted, The People v. O.J. Simpson became an awards darling, so it's no surprise that more seasons were soon to follow. The second, focusing on the murder of Gianni Versace, was certainly not bad, but was still clearly a massive change in tone and style. With the Monica Lewinsky scandal in the third season, the series returned to its roots, bringing back Paulson in a major role, adapting another book by Jeffrey Toobin, and portraying a 90s scandal with a modern sense of perspective, even bringing Lewinsky herself on board to produce the project. Despite this, the first season simply did this in a way that felt more natural and sympathetic, portraying every side with the attention they deserve.

Outside of American Crime Story, such a balance has rarely been as visible. When it debuted as the first anthology under the Monster label, Dahmer was often accused of glorifying the crimes committed and even going against the wishes of victims and their families, while The Eric and Lyle Menendez Story has recently dealt with similar accusations. By contrast, the first season of American Crime Story was based upon the real reporting done by those there to witness it and handled with more grace than any season or spin-off made since then. If Murphy wants to get back to what made his true-crime stories so great, he should be much more careful in what stories he chooses to adapt for the small screen and how they will be portrayed to audiences.

