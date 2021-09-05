The hit British TV series Queer as Folk is getting reimagined for American audiences at Peacock, and Emmy-nominated actor Ryan O'Connell has been added to the cast which already includes Jesse James Keitel, Candace Grace, Johnny Sibilly, Devin Way, and Fin Argus. In addition to appearing as a pop culture nerd with cerebral palsy who is more than ready for some independence, O'Connell is set to co-executive produce and write on the series.

Peacock's Queer as Folk is helmed by Stephen Dunn and is set to be a reimagining of Russell T. Davies' groundbreaking series which ran on Channel 4, in the UK, from 1999 to 2000. The series attempted to realistically depict gay urban life in the 1990s, while creating characters that were less authentic, but more archetypical characters of the time. In 2000, Showtime premiered Queer as Folk, which was set in Pittsburgh, but largely filmed in Toronto. The series ran for five seasons, before ending in 2005. The new series is a vibrant reimagining that explores a diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy.

Image via Showtime

RELATED: ‘Queer as Folk’ Reboot Gets Straight-to-Series Order From Peacock

In addition to writing for Queer as Folk, O'Connell is set to re-team with Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak on HBO Max's Accessible. The series follows a 15-year-old girl who has recently been in an accident and is forced to attend a boarding school for people with all kinds of disabilities while coping with the usual teenage dilemmas. The team's first series, Special, was loosely based on O’Connell’s own upbringing and experience as a gay man navigating the world with cerebral palsy and is set to return at Netflix this year for its second and final season.

Queer as Folk is created, written, and executive produced by Dunn, who will also direct the pilot episode. Additional executive producers include Jaclyn Moore, Lee Eisenberg, Emily Brecht, and the original creator Russell T. Davies, with Nicola Shindler and Louise Pedersen.

KEEP READING: ‘Special’ Trailer for Season 2 of Ryan O’Connell’s Series Balances the Complexities of Life

Share Share Tweet Email

Did You Catch All 12 Hidden 'Candyman' Appearances in Nia DaCosta's Film? He's not just in the mirror...

Read Next