Hollywood has lost a major today, as Ryan O'Neal, star of films like Love Story, Barry Lyndon, and What's Up, Doc? has passed away at the age of 82. His son, Patrick O'Neal, reported his passing, saying the following:

“As a human being, my father was as generous as they come. And the funniest person in any room. And the most handsome clearly, but also the most charming. Lethal combo. He loved to make people laugh. It’s pretty much his goal. Didn’t matter the situation, if there was a joke to be found, he nailed it. He really wanted us laughing. And we did all laugh. Every time. We had fun. Fun in the sun.”