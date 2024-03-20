The Big Picture Production for the drama series Motorheads starring Ryan Phillippe has finally begun, with Phillippe sharing an image from set.

We have some outcasts coming our way as Motorheads begins production. Series star Ryan Phillippe took to Instagram today to reveal that despite several delays, production has begun for the coming-of-age drama. The series follows several misfits in a run-down town who find commonality in their shared passion for cars and racing. Phillippe shared a picture with all the principal cast posing in front of, you guessed it, a car!

Based on their smiles, they were happy to be together and ready to start working. Phillippe captioned the post "'You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become a father figure/mentor to a gang of young people on a @primevideo drama about car racing.' Production on, “Motorheads” is set to begin."

According to the show's logline:

"Motorheads is about first love, first heartbreak, and turning the key in your very first car. Set in a once-thriving rust-belt town that's now searching for a glimmer of hope, Motorheads is the adrenaline-filled story of a group of outsiders who form an unlikely friendship over a mutual love of automobiles. And while some characters will be navigating the hierarchy and rules of high school, others will be racing from a dark past."

Who Is Behind "Motorheads"?

Along with the series' announcement, Prime Video released character descriptions for the main cast. Phillippe plays Logan, a former NASCAR mechanic who now owns his own auto body shop in his hometown of Ironwood, Pennsylvania. Logan is having trouble keeping his shop afloat and lives in the shadow of his infamous brother, Christian Maddox. Nathalie Kelley (Dynasty) plays Samantha, an ER nurse who's left her job in New York City recently to move back with her kids to her rust-belt hometown.

Michael Cimino (Love, Victor) was cast as Zac. Zac knows his dad was a street racing legend in Ironwood and is desperately trying to live up to his father's reputation as the best there ever was. Melissa Collazo portrays Caitlyn, Zac’s sister, and a mechanical wiz who's passionate about cars and knows how to fix them. Caitlyn hopes that moving to her parents' hometown will help her get a clue into the disappearance of their father. Uriah Shelton, Drake Roger (The Winchesters), Johnna Dias-Watson, Josh McQueen, and Mia Healey were also added to the cast in various capacities.

Motorheads is written and executive produced by John A. Norris, who serves as showrunner. The pilot episode will be directed by Ruben Fleischer. There is no release date set for the show yet. See the new image from Prime Video's Motorheads above and stay tuned at Collider for further updates!