Ryan Phillippe Has a Bloody Brawl in Exclusive ‘The 2nd’ Clip

If you’re looking for a new action movie to check out this week, The 2nd just dropped On Demand and on Digital and we’ve got an exclusive clip offering a sneak peek at the bloody brawling. Ryan Phillippe stars as secret service agent Vic Davis, who gets caught up in a terrorist kidnapping scheme on his way to pick up his estranged son (Jack Griffo) from college.

Directed by Brian Skiba from a script by Eric Bromberg and Paul Taegel, The 2nd also stars Casper Van Dien and Lexi Simonsen. The film is available on September 1, 2020 via Momentum Pictures. Check out our exclusive clip debut below.

Here’s the official synopsis: