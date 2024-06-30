Ryan Reynolds' impressive filmography spans more than three decades. Since beginning his acting journey in 1991, Reynolds has gone on to become one of Canada's biggest and brightest alumni. He gained widespread prominence for his many romantic comedy roles in the 2000s and early 2010s, and his career only spiraled from there.

While he may have started out with a focus on the comedy genre above others, he soon expanded his range, and his versatility as an actor quickly became evident. By appearing as a lead in features like the 2005 horror film The Amityville Horror, the 2010s sole-performer drama Buried, and the 2013 animated family adventure The Croods, Ryan Reynolds solidified himself as one of the most versatile performers in modern cinema. But for many of his fans, his action-packed performances are some of his most favored and memorable. From his most notable roles in Free Guy and Deadpool to the visually stunning The Adam Project in 2022, these ten additions to Reynolds' career are some of his best action movies so far.

10 'R.I.P.D.' (2013)

Directed by Robert Schwentke

Image via Universal Pictures

R.I.P.D. received predominantly negative feedback upon release in 2013. However, it's not all bad, and watching it back years later provides a different perspective on a later watch-through. Standing for the Rest in Peace Department, this decade-old movie is based on the 1999 comic of the same name.

The movie is undoubtedly not the most successful comic book adaptation. However, it's still an enjoyable movie with some creepy, albeit cheesy, special effects, recognizable faces, and what could be considered a lower-budget Men in Black universe. But thanks to some entertaining performances from Jeff Bridges and Ryan Reynolds as an Old Western sheriff for the R.I.P.D. and a Boston detective newbie to the underworld of police work, it's worth the watch, if only for the giggles.

9 'Self/less' (2015)

Directed by Tarsem Singh

Image via Focus Features

One for fans of unique and unusual concepts, the nine-year-old sci-fi thriller Self/less took audiences on a new type of adventure with Ryan Reynolds in his third and final leading role of 2015. Set in a technologically advanced future where the terminally ill can trade out their ailing bodies for a younger model, the movie follows Reynolds' and Ben Kingsley's interconnected characters as they go through the experience known as "shedding.".

When he transfers his consciousness to a younger man, the two personalities begin to overlap, and the truth comes to the surface. Its plot was seen as a fresh idea for many moviegoers, and while some critics say they would have preferred a more expansive plot rather than a focus on its action, it has all the potential for another addition thanks to the story it depicts. With fight sequences galore, plenty of heart, and an originality that did wonders, Self/less is one of the most underappreciated 2010s action movies ever.

8 'Safe House' (2012)

Directed by Daniel Espinosa

Image via Universal Pictures

2012's Safe House stars Ryan Reynolds alongside another of Hollywood's biggest action stars, Denzel Washington. They play a junior CIA operative and covert non-official cover agent involved in a highly secretive operation that could potentially expose some shady cover-ups within the CIA, MI6, and other big-name organizations.

Reynolds and Washington helped make this movie the success it was for fans. While some critics shunned the fight choreography, many viewers praised the reality of the combat sequences for their realistic, unedited approach to creating the illusion of an uncoordinated fight. Using the items in their surroundings and flailing around the environment created a more believable depiction in some scenes. So, while it may not be the best for some, it's certainly up there for others.

7 'Red Notice' (2021)

Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber

Image via Netflix

Red Notice was released three years ago as the final addition to Ryan Reynolds' 2021 filmography. He plays an art thief who attempts to track down an infamous fellow thief with the help of FBI agent John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson). It's a classic scenario of enemies working together to defeat a greater evil situation, and watching these two and Gal Gadot ricochet off each other the entire time is incredibly entertaining.

It may have received mixed reviews, but this winter Netflix's release became quite successful on multiple fronts. Praised for its choreography, action sequences, and cast performances, Red Notice became the platform's most-watched film in its first twenty-eight days of streaming, remaining in the top ten most-viewed for three months. It may not be the most critically successful Netflix feature, but there's no denying that it's fun to watch. A further two sequels are in development, rumored for release at some point in 2025.

6 '6 Underground' (2019)

Directed by Michael Bay

Image via Netflix

Best known for his directorial style and big-budget action phenomenons like the Transformers franchise, Bad Boys, and Armageddon, Michael Bay is one of the film industry's most commercially successful directors. In 2019, he kept up that tradition by making one of the most expensive productions Netflix has ever created, 6 Underground.

Reynolds fronts the film alongside five others in an original idea that centers on a group of individuals who, having faked their deaths, are now able to function as ghosts and target high-profile criminals under the radar. Vigilantes of the most discrete nature, 6 Underground is an explosive, visually impressive action movie that doesn't hold back in its special effects to really make a scene pop.

5 'Smokin' Aces' (2006)

Directed by Joe Carnahan