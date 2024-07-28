The Big Picture Reynolds shows his depth as an actor by portraying a manipulative jerk in Adventureland.

Even before Deadpool became a surprising box office smash hit that changed the nature of the superhero genre forever, it was clear that Ryan Reynolds had a future ahead of himself in genre cinema. Films like Safe House and Criminal may not have been critically acclaimed, but they did indicate that Reynolds had the physicality and charisma capable of leading a major action franchise. As great as it is to see Reynolds pursue his interest in “popcorn movies” projects like The Hitman’s Bodyguard and Free Guy in the wake of the success of the Deadpool franchise, it is somewhat unfortunate that he has yet to return to his indie roots by appearing in a smaller, character-based drama. In the same year that he first made his appearance as Deadpool in the critically derided X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Reynolds gave one of the best performances of his career in the heartfelt coming-of-age dramedy Adventureland.

Reynolds has always been adept at comedy, which is why it's not entirely unsurprising that he chose to work with a seasoned comedic director like Greg Mottola. Mottola first indicated his brilliance at crafting realistic, awkward slice-of-life comedies with his breakthrough directorial debut The Daytrippers, and only solidified his status as one of the funniest directors of his generation with the smash hit of Superbad. Granted, Adventureland is a softer, more emotional, and certainly more ambitious attempt to look at the awkward traditional phases in young peoples’ lives. While the entire cast is uniformly excellent, Reynolds shows a surprisingly villainous side in Adventureland that indicates his deeper talents as an actor.

What Is 'Adventureland' About?

Set in the summer of 1987, Adventureland focuses on a recent college graduate who has to “humble” himself by working a part-time job at a local amusement park. James (Jesse Eisenberg) had planned to spend the summer in Europe in order to celebrate his hard work getting an English degree, but the 2008 financial crisis proved to be a massive detriment to his plans. With his first few days of working at the “Adventureland” amusement park in Pennsylvania, James is ready to tell the owners Bobby (Bill Hader) and Paulette (Kristen Wiig) that he doesn’t have what it takes to complete his summer job. However, things change when he meets two new co-workers that suggest a brighter future ahead of him; James goes to respect the opinions of Mike Connell (Reynolds), a music buff who serves as the park’s maintenance man, and falls head over heels for his fellow ride operator, Em (Kristen Stewart). Ironically, James ends up learning more about affairs of the heart and the human condition at “Adventureland” than he did in his four years studying English literature at Oberlin College.

Reynolds’ charisma is perfectly utilized as a counterpoint to Eisenberg. While Eisenberg has been utilizing the “skeptical, highly nervous” personality ever since his breakthrough role in The Squid and the Whale, Adventureland puts him in a position where the audience needs to sympathize with his insecurities. Eisenberg's inherently quick mannerisms would have been a little too much to handle on their own, but Adventureland created humor by showing how sharply contrasted he is compared to Reynolds. Reynolds shows that Mike has nothing to deny about the realities of his profession, yet suggests that he has a future in mind that is highly ambitious. This serves as an inspiration to James, who fears that he will be stuck working low-paying jobs like the one at Adventureland for the rest of his career. The kindness that Reynolds shows to Eisenberg early on makes the film’s twist even more upsetting.

Ryan Reynolds Is a Manipulative Villain in 'Adventureland'

Reynolds’ inherent charisma helps set up a brilliant twist in Adventureland that succeeds in taking the film into more dramatic territory. One of the reasons that James has struggled to admit his feelings to Em is that she is clearly regretful about the relationship she had with her past partner, who is revealed to be Mike. Mike may like to act like the “cool older brother” to the younger workers at Adventureland, but he’s really just a shallow married man seeking any opportunity to form brief romantic liaisons with the park’s younger staff. Mike thought very little of Em during their relationship, and their brief time together made her skeptical about any future romantic dynamics. It makes it significantly harder for James to convince Em that his motivations are completely sincere.

Reynolds was able to show a more subtle side of villainy in Adventureland that made the film more authentic. Mike is the antagonist not because he’s unjustly cruel, but because he is completely ignorant of everyone’s feelings. Reynolds tends to have a lot of charisma on screen, but playing Mike forced him to indicate that his charm was nothing but a facade that was masking toxic masculinity. It’s perhaps most telling that Mike doesn’t even formally break up with Em, but instead just chooses to leave her. When Mike leaves, the film begins to go into much more existentialist territory.

Ryan Reynolds Needs To Step Out of His Acting Comfort Zone Again

Adventureland is a breath of fresh air within Reynolds' career, as he was clearly a better actor than some of the unfortunate decisions early on in his career may have led audiences to believe. A generic horror remake like The Amityville Horror simply wasn't a good fit for Reynolds' sensibilities, as it was largely reliant on jump scares that didn't properly utilize his unique sense of charisma. While Reynolds seemed to have found his place in the action genre thanks to a series of recent hits, a disastrous neo-thriller like Criminal signified that it is once again time for him to take a chance on a role that is a little bit more challenging. One of the benefits of being a famous movie star is having the resources and influence to help put together films that wouldn't have been able to come to fruition otherwise, and it would be great to see Reynolds make use of this potential that he has.

Many of the best films that Reynolds has made in recent years have been smaller independent dramas like Adventureland that may have been slept on by a majority of his fans that only recognize his work in the superhero genre. The war drama Buried was a unique, claustrophobic thriller in which Reynolds was the only actor on screen for the entire time; it was a risk to appear in a project that could very easily have not panned out, but Reynolds succeeded in giving an emotional performance that should have earned him serious consideration for an Academy Award nomination. Similarly, Reynolds was able to flex both his comedic and dramatic chops with the gambling film Mississippi Grind, a classic two-hander that he starred in opposite the great Ben Mendelsohn. Essentially a loose retelling of the 1974 Robert Altman classic California Split, Mississippi Grind explores two men in the midst of their respective mid-life crises that find out that they need each other's support. Reynolds was able to be honest, vulnerable, and heartbreaking at times, indicating that he has been improving as a performer. It is in the best interest of both Reynolds' long-term goals as a movie star and his growing audience of fans if he continues to take on risky projects that put him out of his comfort zone.

