With director Shawn Levy’s Free Guy opening this weekend in theaters, I recently spoke to Ryan Reynolds about making the awesome movie and one of my favorite films of the year. While I’ll have the full conversation online later this week along with interviews with the rest of the cast, I wanted to share something a little different today.

If you’re not aware, when you search for someone like Ryan Reynolds in Google, the first things that come up are his IMDb, Twitter, Instagram, and Wikipedia pages. But right after that is a section called "People Also Ask." It’s where Google places some of the most popular questions people ask about the person being searched, so it makes it easy to find the answer.

Since these questions seem to be very popular, I figured who better to answer them than Ryan Reynolds. Check out what he had to say in the player above.

As most of you know, Free Guy stars Reynolds as a bank teller named Guy who exists inside an open-world video game as an NPC (non-player character). In the gaming world, especially shooting games, NPCs are often cannon fodder and target practice. When a mysterious character named Molotovgirl (Jodie Comer) catches his eye, his simple existence is upended as he starts to pursue the woman of his dreams. Eventually, he’ll be forced to become the hero of his own story in order to save his world and the people in it. Free Guy also stars Taika Waititi, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Channing Tatum, and Utkarsh Ambudkar. For more on Free Guy, you can read Matt Goldberg’s glowing review.

