While it can be argued that a good chunk of Red Notice was a commercial for Aviation Gin, star Ryan Reynolds has released a legitimate new advertisement for his alcohol company that spoofs not just multiple iconic brands and an entire era in advertising, but Americana as a whole. This comes on the heels of his Maximum Effort’s marketing division being acquired by MNTN Software, a collaboration that the actor said would redefine television advertising.

The four-minute commercial, shared by Reynolds on Instagram and Youtube, has been produced by Maximum Effort in collaboration with Jimmy Kimmel’s Kimmelot production company. The surreal, '80s-inspired ads aired during the latest episode of ABC’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience, conceptualized by Kimmel as live recreations of sitcom episodes that originally aired in the '70s and '80s. The latest special recreated episodes of The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes.

The nostalgic integrations, which featured brands such as Heinz, Kraft, Kool-Aid, and Jack in the Box, in addition to Aviation Gin, starred Alfonso Ribeiro, Jennifer Beals, Bob Vila and David Leisure and also included voice-overs from Nina Blackwood, Alan Hunter, and Robyn Lively. Reynolds himself didn’t appear in the ads, but provided a voice-over for an Aviation Gin bit that spoofed President Ronald Reagan’s famous Morning in America re-election ad from 1984.

RELATED: Watch: Ryan Reynolds Goes on ‘Antiques Roadshow’ to Appraise ‘Red Notice’ EggMaximum Effort president George Dewey spoke about the campaign with Adweek. He said:

“We actually started talking to Jimmy and his team after the very first Live in Front of a Studio Audience because we all loved the idea of extending the experience to the advertising. We’d been throwing ideas around for a while, but when Jimmy told us about Diff’rent Strokes and Facts of Life, we knew this was the moment.”

Reynolds told Insider ahead of the broadcast:

“I love everything about '80s advertising. When both Jimmy and I grew up, the ads were something you couldn’t really skip, so they were something you actually talked about, for better or worse.”

The actor has been expanding his creative (and business) horizons in recent years, with fingers in multiple pies. Besides starring almost exclusively in big-budget tentpoles, Reynolds bought a stake in Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile, and took over a struggling Welsh soccer club with actor Rob McElhenney.

He announced a brief sabbatical from acting earlier this year; the goal, he said, was to focus on his wife, Blake Lively, and their three daughters. Reynolds appeared in three major films in 2021—The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, Free Guy, and Red Notice. He will next reunite with Free Guy director Shawn Levy on The Adam Project, and then star as Ebenezer Scrooge in Spirited, a modern-day reimagining of A Christmas Carol. You can watch the commercials here:

