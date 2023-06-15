If you can't get to sleep while mindlessly looking for something to watch, Fubo might have the perfect show for you. Bedtime Stories with Ryan will feature Ryan Reynolds reading classic tales, in a project that's designed for the audience to actually fall asleep while watching it. Variety reports that the actor will be seen in his best pajamas throughout the course of the series, establishing the mood the viewer will need to enjoy the tales he narrates while going to bed after a busy day. While it sounds like something you would watch on social media, the project is clearly not meant to be watched while paying complete attention to it.

The first trailer for the show sets the tone for the content about to be distributed by Fubo, with the Free Guy actor telling the audience in a whispery voice to surrender themselves to the power of storytelling, allowing him to soothingly narrate a lovely tale that will allow the viewer to start dreaming and snoring. Endearing piano music is playing in the background, while the Paper Man performer uses the best of his charisma to create a comfortable environment for the sleepy audience. Even if you remember Reynolds from the explosive comedies he constantly stars in, this will give you a new perspective on the comedic actor.

Reynolds is currently busy with the production of Deadpool 3, the Marvel blockbuster that decided to move forward with filming in the middle of a Writers Guild of America strike. Almost six years after the release of the last installment, the irreverent character is back, and this time, he's ready to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Forget about the Avengers trying to constantly save the world from threats beyond human comprehension, Deadpool only cares about what would make him sound funny and having a good time with some of his best friends.

Image via Fubo

RELATED: 'Deadpool 3' Begins Filming Amidst Ongoing Writers Strike

A Familiar Face is Coming Back in Deadpool 3

After stepping away from the superhero spotlight, Hugh Jackman will return to portray his role as Wolverine in the upcoming sequel, marking the character's first appearance since Jackman himself played him in the X-Men film series. Given how the Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently dealing with problems from all over the multiverse, it remains to be seen if the Wolverine that will appear alongside Deadpool is the one the audience knows and loves, or if it will be an entirely new version of the iconic character. The release date for Deadpool 3 was just moved up, and the movie is coming to theaters on May 3, 2024.

You can check out the first trailer for Bedtime Stories With Ryan below: