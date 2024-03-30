The Big Picture Self/less explores ethical dilemmas and high-powered action in a sci-fi thriller with a unique body-swapping premise.

Although science fiction films are among the most foundational genres in cinematic history, there have been far too few original sci-fi films produced on a massive scale in recent years. While lower budget sci-fi gems like Ex Machina and Everything Everywhere All At Once surpassed expectations to become mainstream hits, a majority of the sci-fi blockbusters of the past decade have belonged to previously established franchises. With sci-fi filmmakers like Alex Garland going to television with Devs and original sci-fi films like Code 8 released exclusively to Netflix, there’s reason to be concerned about the genre's future. While it didn’t make a big commercial or critical splash at the time of its release, the sci-fi thriller Self/less is an overlooked gem that combines fascinating ethical dilemmas with high-powered action sequences.

Selfless A dying real estate mogul transfers his consciousness into a healthy young body, but soon finds that neither the procedure nor the company that performed it are quite what they seem. Release Date July 10, 2015 Director Tarsem Singh Cast Ryan Reynolds , Natalie Martinez , Matthew Goode , Ben Kingsley , Victor Garber , Derek Luke Runtime 117 Writers David Pastor , Àlex Pastor Studio Gramercy Pictures

What Is 'Self/less' About?

While the concept of body swapping is certainly not a novel one, Self/less manages to reinvent the switched identity trope, laying the groundwork for a pulse-pounding action thriller. Set in modern day New York City, the film follows the illustrious billionaire Damien Hale (Ben Kingsley), who discovers that he has terminal cancer. Despite a relatively relaxed life filled with luxury, Hale can’t help but feel that he’s accomplished very little, and that his wealth has served no good. Hale seeks a way to prolong his life so that he can make amends with his daughter, Claire (Michelle Dockery), and receives a mysterious invite from the enigmatic scientist Dr. Francis Jensen (Matthew Goode). Jensen proposes a radical procedure that will transplant Hale’s consciousness into the mind of the recently deceased man, Mark Bitwell (Ryan Reynolds).

Although Hale’s decision is made with haste, as he is keen to open up his future to new possibilities, Self/less does not ignore the ethical repercussions of occupying a new body. The freedom to shed his illness allows Hale to approach life with a newfound energy, but he finds that he’s only making the same mistakes he was already responsible for. The film questions whether having the opportunity to start from scratch is something Hale will take advantage of; upon realizing that he can make up for lost time, Hale begins changing his priorities in order to give back to those he harmed. It’s an interesting inverse of the “eat the rich” concept that shows an initially unlikable character making a redemptive arc.

While this concept has the basis for a fairly straightforward character drama, Self/less takes a surprising twist towards the action genre once Hale begins to recognize Jensen’s true intentions. After learning that Jensen’s conciseness is occupying a different man’s body, he realizes he’s been inducted into a conspiracy to help the wealthy class live forever; it seemed like Mark sold his body in the first place in order to provide for his wife, Madeline (Natalie Martinez), and daughter, Anna (Jaynee-Lynne Kinchen). These events shape Hale’s opinions and force him to take action as he attempts to stop Jensen and his insidious conspiracy to prolong his life.

Ryan Reynolds and Ben Kingsley Play Against Type in 'Self/less'

While he had been an accomplished star since his performance in the Best Picture winner Gandhi won him a Best Actor Oscar, Kingsley got to try something completely new in Self/less. Hale almost feels like a version of Scrooge from A Christmas Carol, as reliving moments from his past causes him to seek a new solution for the betterment of others. The opening scenes detailing Hale’s diagnosis are quite profound thanks to Kingsley’s powerful performance; in addition to establishing the emotional stakes of the film, these scenes rise above cliché thanks to Kingsley’s authentic delivery.

Although he’s often associated with the snarkiness of his performance as Wade Wilson in the Deadpool films, Reynolds has proven that he can be a great dramatic actor. Reynolds does a great job at delivering the dual performances necessary for Self/less. He adds a touch of humor to his performance as Hale, who is shocked and energized now that he has been gifted with the energy of youth; however, the flashbacks to Mark’s previous life serve as a touching reminder of the man who was sacrificed during the procedure. Once Mark’s consciousness begins to bleed into Hale’s persona, Reynolds does a great job at balancing the two characters.

While it's certainly the work by Reynolds and Kingsley that makes the film so dynamic, Goode’s villainous performance allows Self/less to lean into its pulpier roots. The notion of an evil scientist who views human life as the fodder for his experiments is a timeless one in the sci-fi genre, but Goode manages to make Jensen a unique character. Although he’s become known for making prestigious projects like Freud’s Last Session, it’s fun to see Goode work on something that is much sillier.

There Should Be More Original Sci-Fi Films Like 'Self/less'

Close

Although he is hardly known as one of the great sci-fi auteurs of his era, director Tarsem Singh is a strong visual stylist who crafts a unique tone with Self/less. While he showed his aptitude for creating immersive action sequences with the Henry Cavill action movie Immortals and the fairy tale adaptation Mirror Mirror, Singh was given much stronger material to work with on Self/less. It hopefully won’t be the last time that he’s given the opportunity to work on a sci-fi project of this scale.

Although it was released less than a decade ago, Self/less feels like the type of original science fiction blockbuster that the industry simply doesn’t make anymore. Given that the 2024 box office indicated audiences are interested in original films, it’s hard not to believe that Self/less wasn’t given the appreciation that it deserved upon its initial release. It’s well worth a watch by any sci-fi fan who enjoys seeing two great actors work with such creative material.

