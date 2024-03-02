The Big Picture Ryan Reynolds excels as quick-witted vampire hunter, Hannibal King, in Blade: Trinity , contrasting against Blade's serious demeanor.

The on-screen chemistry between Reynolds' Hannibal and Snipes' Blade showcases humor and action-packed sequences in the film.

Reynolds' portrayal of Hannibal reveals his flair for seamlessly blending action and comedy, setting the stage for his future blockbuster success.

Before playing a foul-mouthed anti-hero in the much-celebrated, third wall-breaking ass-kicker in the Deadpool franchise, he played another foul-mouthed ass-kicker alongside Wesley Snipes in another Marvel movie, Blade: Trinity. Ryan Reynolds plays Hannibal King, the wise-cracking vampire hunter and comedic relief of the Nightstalkers, a group of militant Vampire killers led by Blade's (Snipes) mentor, Abraham's daughter, Abigail Whistler (Jessica Biel). Together, they wage a bloody and hilarious war against Dracula. Reynolds is in excellent form as his cock-sure demeanor and unwelcomed perfectly timed banter bounce against Blade's unflappable and ill-tempered stoicism. The oil and water dichotomy between the two creates multiple avenues for Hannibal to remind Blade to lighten up.

What Is 'Blade: Trinity' All About?

Blade: Trinity is the third installment of the Blade franchise. The film stars Wesley Snipes as Marvel Comics anti-hero Blade, a tortured day-walking vampire hell-bent on staking the hearts of the blood-sucking monsters that ate his beloved mother. Imbued with all the strengths of a vampire, but none of their weaknesses save for his thirst for blood, Blade is the perfect hero to stand up against the vile demonic forces of the Vampire underworld. Whistler, his mentor, satiates his bloodlust with a manufactured blood supply in the underground layer they inhabit, from which they wage their secret war. That is, until their secret hide-out is exposed, and a gang of FBI agents who are familiar with a sect of vampires capture and kill Whistler. Blade surrenders but is turned over to Vampires by the FBI agents, where he is imprisoned.

While Blade cools his heels in a Vampire prison, despondent over the death of Whistler, The Night Stalkers plot his escape, unbeknownst to Blade. Hannibal King, played by Reynolds, busts Blade out of captivity and takes him to their hideout, where he meets Abigail and the rest of the team. He learns that the vampires have brought the original vampire, Dracula, now going by Drake (Dominic Purcell), back to life. Drake, like Blade, is a daywalker and a vampire who can walk around in the daylight. The vampire coven, led by Danica Talos (Parker Posey), hopes to use Drakes' DNA to cure vampires of the weakness of the sun and thereby establish dominion over humanity. However, The Nightstalkers have developed a new bioweapon that can destroy vampires at a genetic level. Blade joins forces with the Nightstalkers, and together, they wage a bloody take-no-prisoners war against Drake despite Blades's propensity for working alone.

Wesley Snipes and Ryan Reynolds Had Great On-Screen Chemistry

Image via New Line Cinema

Despite reports of animosity between the two on set, Blade and Hannibal have excellent on-screen chemistry, owing much to their antagonism. There is a distinct lack of respect on the part of Blade for Hannibal, who seems to regard him much like an annoying teenager, dismissive of Hannibal's tough-guy shenanigans. Blade is notoriously humorless, a scowl almost permanently plastered on his face, which bumps up rather hilariously against Hannibal's levity. Every interaction between the two is fraught with awkwardness, as his jokes fall consistently flat on Blade. Humor is an essential part of Hannibal's psychology, a defense mechanism he uses to help break the tension of the serious vampire killing mission he is on.

Moreover, this humor serves the function of endearing him to the rest of the team, fostering that cooperative behavior that makes the Night Stalkers a force to be reckoned with. Part of Blade's character arc is that he must embrace vulnerability in order to defeat what is most likely his greatest enemy. Blade will learn to put his trust in others, to open himself up in some respects, to avenge Whistler and save humanity. In this way, Hannibal is a foil for Blade, the perfectly integrated version of the daywalker.

This on-screen relationship works so well because they are the same characters deep down. They are traumatized tough guys trying to atone for their many sins and make the world safer. Hannibal uses humor while Blade hides his emotions, but both are skilled vampire killers, forming the basis for a working relationship. Reynolds brings levity to jam-packed action sequences that only help to heighten the drama and entertain. It is where Reynolds would refine an on-screen persona in dozens of subsequent films, making him an undisputed superstar.

Ryan Reynolds Exceptionally Wields His Humor Throughout 'Blade: Trinity'

Image via New Line Cinema

Consider the scene where Hannibal is taken prisoner. Here, he finds himself in much of the same situation that Blade was in — a prisoner of vampires who want to use him for their own nefarious purposes. Hannibal is chained to a floor, shirtless, of course, and mercilessly beaten. Through it all, he never stops mocking Talos and company. Humor is his only weapon here, a testament to his unbreakable spirit. An enduring trickster who mocks power. As he smashes a goon in the throat and stands up, chest out, declaring that their doom will come "right about now," the drama of the moment is hilarious and undercut by...well, nothing. Nothing happens, and Hannibal fumbles, asking the stunned vampires if they have a cell phone. Then Blade crashes through the ceiling, rescuing him from his captors and returning the favor Hannibal established during Blade's rescue.

Reynolds quickly establishes his flair for seamlessly melding action and comedy during Blade's rescue scene. While Danica Talos tortures a morose Blade, they are rudely interrupted by the rather abrupt shattering of the one-way glass of the interrogation room, where Blade is being beaten while tied to a chair. A flaming vampire's body sails in slow motion through the glass, crumbling into dust, and a mysterious figure enters the room. Pausing to reveal, the camera hovers over a "Hi, my name is F--K YOU" name tag and finally reveals Hannibal. The vampires hiss and bear their fangs, to which he cooly responds, "Evening, ladies." The seeds of another persona can be found in this scene, a perfect blend of the coarse and the badass incubating inside a Marvel vampire movie. This film is one where the persona of Deadpool, the merc with a mouth, would take shape — a type of high-budget camera test that would see Reynolds crank out some blockbuster films throughout his career because audiences love to see him kick ass and tell jokes.

Blade: Trinity is available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S.

