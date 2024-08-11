The Big Picture Blake Lively's It Ends With Us surprises with a $80 million box office opening, exceeding projections.

The film's focus on love, trauma, and resilience resonates with the female audience, with 84% of ticket buyers being women.

Ryan Reynolds and Lively strategically orchestrated simultaneous film releases, boosting the August box office by 35%.

While Deadpool & Wolverine continues to dominate, Blake Lively’s It Ends With Us, a film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel, has emerged as a major box office contender. The Sony Pictures release opened to a surprising $50 million, far exceeding initial projections that ranged between $23 million and $40 million. Worldwide, the movie has opened to $80 million. The film’s strong performance is further supported by positive audience reception, earning an A-CinemaScore and a 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

It Ends With Us is a poignant story centered around Lively’s character, Lily Bloom, who navigates the complexities of love, trauma, and resilience. Directed by Justin Baldoni and produced by Lively, the film’s appeal to a female-dominated audience has been a driving factor in its success, with 84% of ticket buyers being women, particularly within the 18-34 age demographic.

The simultaneous success of Reynolds and Lively’s films has not only boosted the August box office but also marked a rare occurrence in Hollywood history. The last time a married couple had their films topping the domestic box office was in 1990 when Bruce Willis’ Die Hard 2 and Demi Moore’s Ghost held the top two spots.

2024's New "Barbenheimer"

Despite some initial buzz about a potential box office showdown between the two films, it has been reported that Reynolds and Lively deliberately orchestrated this moment. Reynolds, known for his marketing savvy, and Lively, a producer on It Ends With Us, reportedly timed the releases to create this cinematic synergy. The couple has actively supported each other’s projects, with Reynolds even sharing a fun Instagram clip featuring himself, Hugh Jackman, and his mother playfully interrogating It Ends With Us co-star Brandon Sklenar.

The success of Deadpool & Wolverine and It Ends With Us has provided a much-needed boost to the August box office. Domestic revenue is up 35% compared to the same weekend last year, and even more impressively, it’s 19% ahead of 2019 figures, the last pre-pandemic year. This marks the first time in history that two back-to-back August releases have both opened to $50 million or more, underscoring the couple’s impact on the box office.

As Reynolds and Lively continue to dominate Hollywood both on and off the screen, their “Barbenheimer” moment not only highlights their individual successes but also their power as a couple in the industry. With Deadpool & Wolverine continuing its historic run and It Ends With Us exceeding all expectations, Reynolds and Lively have solidified their place as one of Hollywood’s most dynamic duos.

