Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy seem to be getting a lot of ideas while working on Deadpool 3, and we're all here for it. According to The Hollywood Reporter, both are gearing up for yet another feature collaboration with the comedy film Boy Band to be set at Paramount. Both frequent collaborators will produce the pic with Levy being considered to take the director's seat. In addition to staring, the MCU star also wrote the script with scribe Jesse Andrews known for penning the screenplay for the feature Me & Earl and & Dying Girl.

Reynolds originated the story for the film but at this time, plot details are being held under wraps. However, as the title gives away, the film is said to be about a reunion of a boy band. It isn't known what starring role Reynolds will take on in the movie but from what audiences have seen from the Apple TV+ Christmas film, Spirited, chances are high that he will be playing one of the boys and our money is on the frontman. Reynolds is best recognized for his dazzling performances in a red suit as Deadpool, aka the Merc with a Mouth in the titular Marvel movie series but fans saw a different side of the actor in Spirited where he clearly proved he possessed all the qualities of leading a boy band.

Reynold's role in Spirited was one he took on majorly because it afforded him the opportunity to work with Will Ferrell which has been one of his lifelong dreams, however, it looks like that gig might have ignited a new interest for the actor. In an interview with Collider's own Steve Weintraub about Spirited, Reynolds described the gig as a "one-time-only deal" and that he was unlikely to accept similar roles, but he seems to have been bitten by the singing/dancing bug. "There is no point throughout this entire process that I haven't questioned that idea. I thought like, 'God, there must have been a simpler way to hang out with Will,'" Reynolds said of the rehearsals. He did confess to loving the idea of being on the dance floor despite the grueling 3-month-long choreography rehearsal sessions required. The effort paid off though with the film earning a positive critical reception and much praise directed at the chemistry between Reynolds and Ferrell.

Reynolds will be producing Boy Band under his Maximum Effort banner which has a first-look deal with Paramount, Levy will be producing under 21 Laps Entertainment. Some of the duo's previous work together have included Free Guy, The Adam Project, and the upcoming Deadpool 3 which will welcome the return of Hugh Jackman to the MCU as Wolverine as a foe to Wade Wilson. Levy is also in talks to direct Boy Band, but his involvement in that capacity will be dependent on his availability as the director maintains a busy schedule. Production for Boy Band is projected to begin between this fall and early next year. If you haven't already seen it, here's the trailer for Spirited where Reynolds proves he's got the moves like Jagger or any other frontman of any reputable boy band there is: