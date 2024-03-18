It’s easy to forget that, prior to the overwhelming success of the Deadpool franchise, Ryan Reynolds was considered to be one of those great actors who would just have to settle for being the best part of underwhelming projects. While Reynolds couldn’t be blamed for the disastrous ways films like Green Lantern or R.I.P.D. turned out, their failure suggested a gloomy future for his status as a leading man. It’s perhaps because of these early misfires that Reynolds’ Wade Wilson persona became so popular; he became the cheeky underdog who audiences were willing to invest in, as his sarcasm distinguished him. While this self-awareness has certainly benefited Reynolds’ career, he’s also shown signs that he’s capable of handling more straightforward dramatic work. Although it lacks any of the irreverent snarkiness of his post-Deadpool work, the 2010 survival thriller Buried is a terrific showcase for Reynolds’ talents as a leading man.

What Is ‘Buried’ About?

Set amidst the military invasion of Iraq in 2006, Buried follows the American civilian Paul Conroy as he wakes up in a sealed coffin that has been buried. Paul’s knowledge of the events that led him there is hazy at best. He understands that it will take swift and decisive actions on his part if he wants to emerge from the ground with his life preserved. In a structure that feels reminiscent of an Alfred Hitchcock classic, Reynolds is the only actor whose face is seen on screen within the entire film. The story is confined to the small, underground box that Paul is in, forcing the viewers to deal with the same claustrophobia that he does.

While it would have been very easy to turn the premise of Buried into a gimmick, filmmaker Rodrigo Cortés makes the intelligent decision to keep the audience on the same page as Paul. Paul learns new information about his situation at the same time that the viewers do, thus creating a more resonant bond between them. It’s a testament to Reynolds’ incredible charisma that he’s able to continuously engage the viewer in the minutiae of Paul’s survival. Armed with only a Blackberry, a lighter, and a pen, Paul must desperately try to find a route of escape. If most of the great war films of all-time are centered on pivotal moments of conflict, then Buried succeeds in highlighting the frustration of those who are left behind.

While such a dark take on a military thriller could easily become interminable to watch, Reynolds succeeds at slowly hinting at Paul's backstory throughout the film. Given that any moment could be his last, and he has no idea what information could be of use to his potential rescuers, Paul is forced to reflect on the memories, which are often painful, of what his life looked like prior to driving in Iraq. While details of his marriage to his wife, Linda (Samantha Mathis), are rather oblique, Reynolds succeeds in demonstrating that Paul feels that survival is his duty, as he feels an obligation to provide for his family. He develops an impressively realistic relationship with Mathis, although they are only able to share sparse conversation on either side of a series of brief phone calls, the two succeed in capturing the dynamic of a heartbroken couple in the midst of a horrible situation.

‘Buried’ Inverts Genre Clichés

Any film that deals with such recent events as the Iraq War risks turning off a majority of its viewers based on how the filmmakers choose to justify or condemn American military action in the region. While Buried contains some contextual information about why Paul is in the predicament that he finds himself in, the film avoids direct political calls to action in favor of a broader call for empathy. The events that led Paul to his unseemly fate are only briefly touched upon, but it’s important to note that his perspective is one of a civilian. Paul is ultimately forced to pay the ultimate price for a war he took no part in; Buried’s message is one of empathy for those who are forced to pay for the mistakes that their representatives made for them.

Buried takes an unusual slant on the survival thriller because of how limited Paul’s resources are. After finding that breaking the coffin’s seal will only drain what little energy he has left, he becomes obsessed with trying to contact superiors who may be able to identify his location. Buried questions the lengths that others will go to fight for another person’s life, even if they are a stranger. Reynolds’ charisma ensures the viewer is invested in seeing Paul escape, and makes it all the more infuriating when his cries for help seem to be passed over.

‘Buried’ Succeeds Because of Ryan Reynolds’ Vulnerability

While Deadpool and the films that it inspired worked because it felt like the audience was “in on the joke,” Buried showed that Reynolds is best when he’s completely sincere. He must convince the viewer that, despite the seeming inability of the scenario, being left for dead by an uncaring government is a reality that anyone may have to reckon with. The film is not devoid of his trademark humor, though; Paul certainly has a dark sense of humor about his poor luck. However, this humor is grounded in his authentic reactions, and not due to references to other pop culture material.

Although he’s almost exclusively starred in action comedies in the last few years, Buried suggests that Reynolds should do more dramatic roles. This, and his underrated turn in Mississippi Grind, showed that Reynolds can evolve his cocky personality into more realistic characters that aren’t confined by the limits of their continuity. While it’s his snarky sense of humor that has gotten him this far, Reynolds will need to expand the genre of films he appears in so that his inherent qualities don’t become gimmicks. Perhaps, his Deadpool run would feel a little more exciting if he still did something as stripped down and intimate as Buried every once and again.

‘Buried’ Takes a Nuanced Look at the Iraq War

The industry has understandably had some difficulty in making films about the Iraq War, as the conflict does not provide the clear-cut “heroes” and “villains” that made World War II adventures so popular in the Golden Age of Hollywood. However, Buried works as a profound examination of the Iraq conflict because it is about a character who is left behind by their government and thus, taken for granted. There’s not much information given about what exactly Paul did during his service, and the viewer never gets a good sense of what his political leanings are. Nonetheless, the film’s message is a universal one; those who are willing to sacrifice everything should at least be given the dignity of protection.

Buried examines the disheartening complexity of the military-industrial complex, as Paul is forced to wage arguments with various departments at the State Department in order to get even the tiniest bit of answers. While setting a thriller in the digital era means that technology can solve a lot of the problems that would normally pop up, Buried gets around this potential hurdle by emphasizing the fact that Paul’s phone battery is dying, and that he has to be judicious in choosing what actions he needs to take. Although he is often great at delivering comedic one-liners, Reynolds is particularly good in Buried in embodying the frustration of a brave man who can’t get a straight answer from the superiors that he thought he was serving. This isn’t a typical war epic where he can simply stride into the field of battle and be proclaimed a hero; Paul has to deal with various levels of secrecy just to confirm that he is who he says he is.

What’s Next for Ryan Reynolds?

Given that Deadpool & Wolverine decimated box office records to become the highest grossing R-Rated film of all-time at the worldwide box office, it is safe to assume that Reynolds will be reprising his role as Wade Wilson again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe very soon. However, Reynolds’ string of successful projects should hopefully give him more opportunities to appear in smaller films like Buried, which present more emotional and psychological challenges. Deadpool & Wolverine is beloved among average filmgoers, but another intimate thriller like Buried could earn Reynolds the attention of esteemed critics and awards voting bodies.

While his personality is now synonymous with that of the “Merc With A Mouth,” Reynolds is among the few movie stars who continually makes original projects, and has managed to turn many of them into successes. Between the family fantasy adventure IF, the science fiction mystery The Adam Project, and the video game comedy Free Guy, Reynolds has a fairly good track record when it comes to making films that aren’t based on previously existing intellectual property. The demand for superhero content will certainly not last forever, but Reynolds has certainly found more than a few options to fallback on should the genre see any significant declines in the near future.

