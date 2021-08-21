Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, whose acquisition of a struggling Welsh soccer club has often been compared to the basic premise of the Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso, have issued a humorous statement on Twitter about a joke made at their expense on the series. As compensation, they demanded “two large boxes of Ted Lasso’s biscuits” to be sent to the club’s home ground ahead of the season kick-off on Saturday.

Reynolds and McElhenney, for their part, have frequently assured everyone that their acquisition of Wrexham isn’t an elaborate practical joke, but a part of an inspirational masterplan. They’re even making a documentary series about their takeover of the club. Welcome to Wrexham was given a two-season order by FX in May, and intends to prove, beyond a doubt, that Reynolds and McElhenney “are serious about their investment in Wrexham, improving the club and doing right by the townspeople.”

Their full statement can be read here:

“It has come to our attention that in a recent episode of Ted Lasso, our very real ownership of Wrexham AFC was called into question by an otherwise beloved character named ‘Higgins.’ While we hold the incomparable Jeremy Swift in no ill regard and are honored to be mentioned on the platform that's brought us high-quality programming ranging from Mythic Quest season one to Mythic Quest season two, we must insist that you cease and desist from the casting of any doubt regarding our commitment to the club, the fans and the entire Wrexham community. To avoid legal action please send 2 LARGE boxes of Ted Lasso's biscuits to the Racecourse Ground, Mold Rd, Wrexham LL11 2AH, United Kingdom before the Wrexham AFC season begins on Saturday, August 21st at 3pm. Believe!"

Ted Lasso, which follows the exploits of an American football coach who’s hired to helm a fictional soccer club in the UK, became a runaway hit in 2020. Fans were enamored by the show’s irresistibly warm-hearted characters and empowering storytelling. Such was its success that the Emmys essentially hurled nominations at its cast recently, with as many as seven of them, including lead Jason Sudeikis, being recognized.

Sudeikis joked in a recent Forbes interview that he could never own a soccer club, mainly because Reynolds and McElhenney “have a lot more money than (him). A lot more money.” The second season of Ted Lasso is currently streaming on Apple TV+. Reynolds was most recently seen in the video game-inspired movie Free Guy, which is playing in theaters right now. Check out Reynolds' tweet below.

