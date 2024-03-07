The Big Picture David Dastmalchian is teaming up with Titan Casket to take down Daylight Savings.

Titan Casket's campaign highlights these dangers and urges viewers to take action by visiting BuryDaylightSavings.com.

The commercial by Ryan Reynolds' company, Maximum Effort, brings attention to the movement to end Daylight Savings time changes.

Though it may feel as though the United States is torn apart by belief systems, there is one thing we can all (for the most part) agree on—Daylight Savings has got to go. Twice a year, since 1918, we’ve turned our clocks back and then forward an hour to preserve energy sources and ensure farmers have access to as many working hours as possible. But, not only does this bi-annual shift cause a hit to our mental health, but it also apparently has connections to an early demise. The intriguing information is laid out in a commercial for Titan Casket, courtesy of Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort. Entrusting one of the creepiest character actors of our time with the uber-important news, the ad features none other than David Dastmalchian, as he talks viewers through the push behind the Bury Daylight Savings movement.

But why is Titan Casket—a company that literally makes its cash haul from eternal slumber - spearheading the cause to stop Daylight Savings dead in its tracks? Breaking things down in the ad, Dastmalchian, who works as Titan’s brand ambassador, shares the troubling statistic that the bi-annual switch sees a 24% uptick in heart attacks and a 6% increase in fatal accidents every year.

Hitting viewers with a call to action that their lives may literally depend on, The Last Voyage of the Demeter star invites those interested in changing the world to visit BuryDaylightSavings.com. With the clock ticking down on the hours of sunlight, a click to the website will allow users to contact their Congressional representatives and tell them to put the final nail in the time change’s casket. Plus, at the end of the day, death is still coming for us all so what’s it to Titan Casket if it’s a little later?

What Is Maximum Effort?

From the twisted and satirical mind of Deadpool and Waiting star Reynolds comes a production company unlike any other. Co-founded alongside his creative collaborator, George Dewey, Reynolds has been pouring time and, well, effort, into Maximum Effort since its formation in 2018. Since then, the team has backed a slew of titles starring the A-list actor including Deadpool 2, Free Guy, The Adam Project, and the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine, as well as the critically acclaimed FX series, Welcome to Wrexham. Tightening its grip on the entertainment industry, the company moved into the business of linear TV in 2022 through its own channel on Fubo TV so, clearly, casket ads and a stand against long-held-time traditions were the logical next step.

Check out the commercial for Titan Casket’s down with Daylight Savings movement above and be sure to change your clocks (if you don’t completely rely on technology to do it for you) as we hop ahead one hour on Sunday. And be sure to check out the new trailer for Dastmalchian's new movie Late Night with the Devil below.