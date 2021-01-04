Are our youths' impressionable minds becoming molded and distorted by media? According to this recent on-set video from Ryan Reynolds, star of such bawdy, damaging hard-R films as Deadpool, the answer is unequivocally, "F*** yes." Reynolds is currently shooting the Netflix time travel adventure film The Adam Project alongside young actor Walker Scobell, who's playing Reynolds' 12-year-old self in the film. And, well, Scobell knows one of Deadpool's juiciest, vulgarest monologues... a little too well.

Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy is directing the Amblin-esque sounding film, in which Reynolds must befriend and work with his younger self Scobell in order to foil a nefarious plot involving the death of their father (Mark Ruffalo, of course). Other castmates include Zoe SaldanaCatherine KeenerJennifer Garner, and Alex Mallari Jr. And while any of these actors, who've been shooting since at least November 2020, would deliver an entertaining rendition of the Merc with a Mouth, Scobell's performance is one for the books.

Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 2
Image via 20th Century Fox

Scobell, making his feature debut in The Adam Project, has chosen the introductory monologue from Deadpool 2 as his selection, a chunk of text that pokes fun at and spoils Logan, promises a fate-shattering ending to his own tale, and yes, swears quite a bit. To see Scobell plow his way through the material with the childlike glee of someone who's watched something 9000 times is charming, reminding me of what I was like as a kid. And to see Reynolds mug for the camera as his younger version of himself is the icing on the cake.

Check out the full video of Scobell delivering Reynolds' vulgar Deadpool 2 monologue, with Reynolds giving appropriate Jim Halpert stares to camera throughout, below (SFW, unless your office hates bleeping).

