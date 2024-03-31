The Big Picture Reynolds transformed Deadpool into a hit by bringing humor and creativity to the character.

Initial plans for Deadpool 2 included facing off against celebrities in a popular reality show.

The franchise must focus on character development over cameos to maintain longevity and storytelling quality.

It’s hard to imagine that, over a decade ago, the Deadpool franchise seemed to be a cursed endeavor. Ryan Reynolds had never waned in enthusiasm about the character’s potential, but the botched X-Men spin-off X-Men Origins: Wolverine was a complete critical and commercial failure that did not suggest a sunny future ahead for the character of Wade Wilson.

Against all odds, Reynolds managed to transform the relatively unknown character into the lead of one of the highest grossing R-Rated movies of all-time, proving that cheeky superhero films that broke the fourth wall could be successful. Given the unprecedented success that the first Deadpool earned, Reynolds was given much more creative freedom when it came time for the film’s sequel. Some of Reynolds’ wildest ideas didn’t even make the final cut, as Deadpool 2 originally featured the “Merc with a Mouth” facing off against celebrity opponents in a popular reality franchise.

‘Deadpool 2’ Originally Had a Very Different Plot

While the original Deadpool film from 2016 took a non-linear narrative approach to explore the character’s origin story, the sequel picks up after the Merc with a Mouth has been operating as a superhero for quite some time. Although Deadpool’s ruthless brand of justice has made him a highly feared figure within the criminal underworld, he is unable to prevent an assassin from killing his girlfriend Vanessa (Morena Baccarin), the one person who seemed to accept him for who he is. Deadpool 2 is a more emotional film than its predecessor that shows Wade having to rebuild his family. It’s in the aftermath of his lover’s death that Wade has to build a new superhero team with the “X-Force,” and once again, find his people.

While slightly more sentimental than the first film, Deadpool 2 is still packed with gags, memorable action sequences, and a near constant string of references to other comic book properties, including one particularly cutting jab at the “Save Martha” scene from Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. However, Reynolds had originally intended for Deadpool 2 to focus on the titular superhero attempting to steal the big red chair from The Voice. While he admitted that this was an idea that 20th Century Fox ultimately turned down, early versions of Deadpool 2’s script included celebrity cameo appearances by Blake Shelton and winners from The Voice.

Though it may have seemed like an odd creative route for the sequel to take, attacking a fictional reality show is fairly in line with the character of Deadpool. Ever since his origins in the 1990s, Deadpool has been defined by his ability to break the fourth wall and comment on current events in the entertainment industry. Given that Reynolds is a fairly well-established celebrity who is frequently referenced in entertainment, it’s understandable that he would want to lampoon his self-image by incorporating other celebrities. The Voice’s popularity would have also given 20th Century Fox a fairly easy way to market their upcoming sequel by having Reynolds guest on the popular reality singing competition.

‘Deadpool 2’ Needed to Focus on the X-Men

Your browser does not support the video tag.

As amusing as Reynolds’ ideas were, there’s a limit to how meta the Deadpool movies can get before they become overly obnoxious. While the first installment in the series certainly had fun mocking other superhero movies, Deadpool succeeded because it told an earnest story about a “loser” learning to love himself. The popular culture references are reflective of Deadpool’s defiance of expectations, and his ability to persevere despite the pain that he has suffered. While this sense-of-humor is inherent to his personality, it’s less effective if it's the only motivating factor for the story. It’s the character development, not the absurdity, that made Deadpool one of the stronger superhero movies of the 2010s.

While the film certainly was not lacking when it came to celebrity cameos, Deadpool 2 worked especially well because it added references to the larger X-Men franchise. Since Deadpool is specifically designed to lampoon superhero movies, it made sense for a sequel to make fun of the increased crossover events in comic book franchises in the wake of The Avengers. By creating the X-Force, Deadpool is able to work with fellow mutants like Cable (Josh Brolin), Domino (Zazie Beetz), Russell Collins (Julian Denison), Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), and Colossus. Adding in characters that directly appeal to Deadpool and X-Men comic book readers was a much more savvy decision than simply including celebrities whose program may have less crossover appeal.

The Deadpool Franchise Can't Rely on Cameos

Close

The Deadpool franchise had been a notoriously difficult one to crack, as even Donald Glover’s TV show for FX failed to take off. Although there’s certainly a level of irreverent humor that lends itself to the character, the Deadpool films cannot be overly reliant on cameos that take the story in tangential directions. A cameo in of itself has no value if it doesn't add something to the story, and most fail to age well. Even if Deadpool 2 had managed to incorporate some of The Voice’s cast members, there’s no telling if they would still be remembered in the years following the film’s release. It’s ultimately a funny idea for a sketch that wouldn’t give the film any longevity.

Moving the franchise in an entirely different direction was a good decision. A film like the Apple TV+ action-comedy Ghosted showed how disastrous cameo appearances can be, as they often defuse the tension within a scene and lessen the stakes of the conflict. Beyond simply reminding the audience that a celebrity exists, cameos aren’t effective unless they are used for a specific satirical purpose. Deadpool 2 managed to avoid this blunder by incorporating a very different musical component; Celine Dion’s rendition of the original musical ballad “Ashes” was far funnier than any incidental references to The Voice would have been.

Deadpool 2 is available to watch on Disney+ in the U.S.

Watch on Disney+