Deadpool 3 has been in development for years now and today the superhero film finally took a major step forward with the announcement that Shawn Levy would be directing the project. This choice in director is significant given that star Ryan Reynolds has worked with Levy on last year’s hit comedy Free Guy and The Adam Project. The latter film releases on Netflix this weekend. Now The Merc With The Mouth himself has shared his excitement with the news.

Reynolds shared a photo of his characters from his two Levy films, Adam Reed(The Adam Project) and Guy(Free Guy), with Deadpool. They are in the same blue-tinted field from The Adam Project’s poster and on Twitter Reynolds captioned the photo saying,“ The third film in my Shawn Levy trilogy will be a tad more stabby.” Reynolds’ signature sense of humor is shining through his post as both his previous two films with Levy have been more family-friendly ventures.

RELATED: The Most Exciting X-Men Movies Killed By the Disney/Fox Merger

The Deadpool franchise has been one wild ride so far as the character started out as the best part of a lesser desirable X-Men movie before spinning-off into his own “leaked” test footage that spawned two extremely successful films. The last film came out in 2018 and saw Reynolds star alongside Zazie Beetz and Josh Brolin. It grossed an insane number of almost $800 million worldwide, but the franchise was disrupted by the Fox/Disney merger in 2019. Since then fans have been worried that the third film would be brought down from its brutal R-rating to a PG-13 rating to fit more in line with Marvel’s MCU success. However, since the merger, Reynolds and even producer Kevin Feige talking with Collider has rest assured fans that that would not be the case. This film will be R-rated and even though there are no plot details yet, hopefully, Beetz and Brolin can return.

Levy has built quite a career in over two decades directing films like Cheaper by the Dozen, The Pink Panther, the Night of the Museum trilogy, Free Guy, and The Adam Project. He also produced and directed episodes of modern classic TV shows like Stranger Things. While Levy is more known for his family-centric offerings, things like Stranger Things and Free Guy show that the director has a great sense of the tone required for a project. Free Guy's similar self-aware comedic tone has even been called a PG version of Deadpool by some fans. All Levy has to do is add a lot of violence, blood, and foul language.

It is great seeing how much Reynolds and Levy have bonded over their last two projects. That bodes very well for Deadpool 3 and now that the highly anticipated sequel has a director, we are sure to have more news sooner rather than later. Check out the post below:

'The Gentlemen' Series: Netflix in Negotiations for TV Sequel to Guy Ritchie Film Will everyone return, though?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Shane Romanchick (254 Articles Published) Shane Romanchick is a TV and Movie News Writer for Collider. He also runs his own blog entitled Entershanement Reviews where he writes about and reviews the latest movies. In his free time he loves going for runs and playing with his beagle Butterscotch. When it comes to movies, he is a huge James Bond and horror movie enthusiast. More From Shane Romanchick