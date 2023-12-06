The Big Picture Ryan Reynolds expresses discomfort with leaks from the set of Deadpool 3, emphasizing the importance of preserving surprises and audience joy.

The anticipation generated for next summer's Deadpool 3 has caused information and images to leak from the set of the character's upcoming introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But the film's lead star, Ryan Reynolds, has released a statement expressing his discomfort with how many people are sharing the secrets meant to be enjoyed when they are seen on the big screen. Through his Instagram account, the actor, who has portrayed the character since 2009, talked about how the team's effort in shooting the sequel on a practical set instead of a digital one may have allowed images to leak:

Surprises are part of the magic of theatrical movies. It's important for us to shoot the new 'Deadpool' in real, natural environments, using effects as opposed to making the movie indoors and digitally. Telephoto lenses continue to spoil surprises and create a difficult situation for everyone. Here's hoping some of the websites and social channels hold back showing images until they're ready. The film is built for audience joy - and our highest hope is to preserve as much of that magic as possible for the finished film and the big screen. Part of the reason people post spoilers is because they're excited.

The sequel will also feature the return of Hugh Jackman in the role of Wolverine for the first time since 2017, when he put the character to rest in Logan. Since that version of the mutant died during that film, it can be assumed that the version meant to cross paths with Deadpool next summer will be a different one. The upcoming sequel will be released during one of the most complicated times in the studio's history, with recent underperformers in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels failing to deliver box office hits.

For the first time since The Avengers first assembled in 2012, only one MCU film is scheduled to be released in a single year, starting from 2024. Deadpool 3 is the only MCU movie set to hit the big screen next year, arriving in the summer. While there were no MCU movies in theaters in 2020, that was due to the pandemic, and not a part of the studio's plan. After the disappointing box office results seen upon the release of The Marvels, Marvel Studios is trying to correct their course, as they keep moving towards the conclusion of their latest saga.

It remains to be seen where Deadpool fits in the MCU's Multiverse Saga, which began with 2021's WandaVision. Since its inception, the saga's story has been leading towards the arrival of multiple versions of Kang the Conqueror, the imposing villain played by Jonathan Majors. It was recently announced that Michael Waldron, the writer behind titles such as the first season of Loki and last year's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is attached to write the screenplay for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, setting the stage for Earth's mightiest heroes to fight against their biggest enemy yet. Hopefully, Deadpool and Wolverine will be able to help the Avengers save the day, before it's too late and several realities are forced to disappear.

Deadpool 3 is set to premiere in theaters on July 26, 2024.