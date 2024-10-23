Deadpool & Wolverine marked the return of the infamous character portrayed by Ryan Reynolds, but the vigilante might come back sooner than previously expected. The actor has shared a new image on his social media accounts, where he can be seen wearing Deadpool's signature costume. Reynolds stated "Today was fun". Nothing else was revealed regarding what the performer could be doing by suiting up as Deadpool once again. Another project starring the hero hasn't been confirmed to be in development by the studio. Reynolds could be participating in the shooting of a commercial or an unannounced streaming special, but then again, nothing has been confirmed by Disney or Marvel Studios.

Regardless of what's next for Deadpool, some holiday decorations were visible in the background of the post. Back when Deadpool 2 was released, Reynolds worked on additional footage in order to launch the sequel on the big screen once again during the holiday period. That doesn't mean that the same thing will happen to Deadpool & Wolverine, but it's certainly interesting to speculate on what Reynolds is planning alongside Marvel Studios. Time will tell if the actor stepped into the role for a commercial, a theatrical re-release, a holiday special or something else entirely.

Deadpool & Wolverine followed Wade Wilson as he realized that his world was about to be destroyed by the Time Variance Authority introduced in the Loki television series. In order to save everyone he cared about, Deadpool went across the Multiverse while looking for a Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) variant who could help him. The one he found had no interest in saving a universe after a terrible tragedy changed his fate. But that didn't stop Deadpool from convincing him to wear his iconic yellow outfit once again.

Deadpool & Wolverine delivered an impressive box office performance by earning $1.337 billion from theaters from all over the world this summer. But the Marvel Cinematic Universe is ready to move forward towards their next big event. Avengers: Doomsday will mark the return of Robert Downey Jr. to the franchise. But the actor who brought Iron Man to life over the course of a decade will be taking on a new role this time around. Doctor Doom might be the toughest villain to ever cross paths with the Earth's mightiest heroes. Hopefully, the Avengers will have what it takes to survive against the extremely dangerous antagonist. Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to premiere in theaters on May 1, 2026.

