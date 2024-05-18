The Big Picture Ryan Reynolds showcases his range by portraying a vulnerable character in Definitely, Maybe.

Each relationship in the film follows classic romantic tropes, creating a unique and emotional roller-coaster.

The film delves into the complexities of real-life relationships, showcasing the highs and heartbreaks authentically.

When we hear the name Ryan Reynolds, goofy comedies and flashy action films instantly spring to mind. But he has since proved his incredible range, with his role in Definitely, Maybe being the most heartfelt and underappreciated. Stepping away from his armory of jokes, Reynolds plays the more vulnerable character of Will Hayes in this light-hearted yet emotional romantic comedy. We are first introduced to him as a loving father who is finalizing his divorce and helping his daughter come to terms with it. As she asks about his previous love life, we journey through flashbacks alongside her and see him as a charming and awkward boyfriend. However, the film really sets itself apart by not only reveling in the romantic highs of a relationship, but also the more heart-breaking and realistic lows, leading us through a roller-coaster of emotions that Reynolds skillfully guides us through.

Definitely, Maybe (2008) A political consultant tries to explain his impending divorce and past relationships to his 11-year-old daughter. Release Date February 8, 2008 Director Adam Brooks Cast Ryan Reynolds , Isla Fisher , Elizabeth Banks , Rachel Weisz , Abigail Breslin , Derek Luke Runtime 110 Main Genre Comedy Writers Adam Brooks Studio Universal Pictures

What Is 'Definitely, Maybe' About?

Definitely, Maybe begins with establishing the heartfelt relationship between Hayes and his daughter, Maya (Abigail Breslin), who is struggling to make sense of her parents' impending divorce. At his daughter's insistence and with the hope that this conversation may be able to help her understand the divorce, Hayes recounts the story of how he met and lost his three great loves. By using monikers, he encourages Maya to guess who her mother is in the story, while also leaving us to guess who he will end up with. This classic rom-com atmosphere is rendered unique with the addition of the fun element of mystery, keeping us wildly guessing alongside Maya while also being lulled away by the romance.

We are first introduced to Hayes' college girlfriend, Emily (Elizabeth Banks), but this sweet romance quickly fizzles out as Hayes moves out of state to chase his dream career in politics. In a lowly position in Bill Clinton's campaign group, it is here that Hayes first meets April (Isla Fisher), but the meeting is brief and snarky, and sparks don't fly until later in the film. Finally, the third great love story, which is far more steamy and can only really be described as a whirlwind, is with Summer (Rachel Weisz), a journalist whose ambitions for their career rival those of Hayes. As such, Reynolds steps into the roles of a charming romance protagonist and a loving father, and doesn’t shy away from more tender or vulnerable emotions as the messiness of reality interrupts his romantic endeavors.

Ryan Reynolds Is an Awkward Yet Lovable Romance Protagonist

Each relationship in Hayes' story is governed by a classic romantic trope to create the overall tone for the romance. His tender and innocent relationship with Emily clearly alludes to "college sweethearts" and "young love," especially as Emily becomes a point of nostalgia. Despite their break-up being one-sided and devastating for Hayes, as he hides away the engagement ring, there is still a sense of youthful gentleness in it. Summer leans in the completely opposite direction. Confident in her sexuality, and far more cheeky yet eloquent than anyone Hayes has ever met, their "whirlwind romance" is swift and passionate, ending just as suddenly and loudly as it began. Everything Summer represents is the antithesis of Emily, including unpredictability, maturity and a sharpness that can slice through bone.

Meanwhile, April's gradual friendship and relationship with Hayes is the culmination of "opposites attract" and "friends-to-lovers." Their completely opposite attitudes towards politics and seriousness towards life clash in a witty and charming way in their first couple of scenes together. Reynolds furrows his brows and Fisher loudly rolls her eyes in their first exchange, kicking off a dazzling on-screen chemistry that increases tenfold as the film progresses. Bonding over cigarettes, relationship troubles and fears about their life goals, an easy friendship slowly forms between them that still doesn't fully fade even when drunken fights and distance comes between them. The film doesn’t just recap the highlights of each relationship, but also the emotional nuances and the heartbreaks, leaving us glowing and dismal with each experience.

The constantly shifting emotions associated with the throes of a relationship very quickly destabilizes us. This effect is amplified by the highly entangled timelines of the three relationships, as each relationship cascades onto another, whether it be through a diary, a rant to a friend or a random run-in with an ex-flame. However, it is Reynolds' grounded performance that acts as a rock throughout this underrated 2000s rom-com. Feeling the exhausting emotions through his complete willingness to give a tender performance, we are carried along the tumultuous journey, steadily holding onto Reynolds to show us how to feel.

Ryan Reynold's and Abigail Breslin's Father-Daughter Chemistry Steals the Spotlight

In the present timeline, Hayes faces a completely different set of emotions, as he is pushed to face his past through his daughter’s curiosity, but also comforts her as she faces the consequences of her parents’ divorce. We are consistently pulled back into the present timeline to witness the effect the story has on him. This especially lines up with the more melancholy scenes of heartbreak, which contrast with the more mature and well-worn expressions he makes as he reminisces. It's as if he is both just now processing the emotions he felt then, and the emotions he is feeling now about his divorce – another great love story meeting its end. But this performance becomes nuanced by his responsibilities as a father, as Maya grounds Will into a present and allows him to reflect on his emotions in a healthy, structured way.

Breslin’s mature performance throughout Definitely, Maybe complements Reynolds’, as their father-daughter chemistry becomes the highlight of the film. Her snarky tone when she innocuously makes an offhand comment on Hayes' or his love interest's behavior becomes a golden father-daughter bonding moment that radiates warmth. This is especially evident in the comical scene of Maya jokingly calling Hayes a "man-slut," completely jolting us out of the romantic past and placating us with another heart-warming family moment. This is starkly contrasted to the more sobering scenes of Maya questioning the divorce and Hayes delicately, but honestly, answering her. As we're reminded of the confronting change that awaits both of them, the emotionally intimate atmosphere feels like we are also part of the family unit. These quick jumps between the two timelines and the actors' warm chemistry ultimately remind us that no matter the outcome of Hayes' story, he is already experiencing the greatest love story of his life.

'Definitely, Maybe' Uses Realism To Show the Harder Side of Romance

With the rollercoaster of emotions in both timelines, Definitely, Maybe's greatest strength is that it doesn’t shy away from the complexities of real life. Alongside the fanciful fairy-tales are the costly decisions that take people down different life paths, insecurities that make people unkind to their loved ones, and the precarious balance between pursuing career goals and maintaining relationships. The height of this realism is present in Hayes' relationship with April, as their individual relationships initially keep them apart, then, in a drunken stupor, Hayes decides to attack April's dreams as a way for him to avoid his own internal conflict, spurring April to follow said dreams, which happen to be miles away from Hayes. Simply put, life gets in the way of their potential romance.

While the romance sweeps us off of our feet, it is the end of the relationships, the heartbreak, and the gloom, that are the driving force of the film. By not subscribing to the belief of having only one great love in a lifetime, the film is able to reflect on the tumultuous nature of life while giving us a feel-good ending. Each relationship is authentically portrayed, allowing each one to shine in its own right while also letting them break us just as it did Hayes. As such, through his role as a lover and father, we are shown a more tender and heartfelt side to Reynolds' acting, while also seeing him don vulnerable emotions as his character faces the grittiness of life.

