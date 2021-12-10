Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds have created quite the tie-in with the first trailer for the duo's docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham. The It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia team stared across the pond at their British counterparts through television, with the resemblance being quite uncanny. Welcome to Wrexham will explore Reynolds and McElhenney's purchase of Wrexham AFC, with the Ted Lasso-esque scenario being explored in a series for FX and FX on Hulu.

While Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), Frank (Danny DeVito), and their Wrexham counterparts may not be joining McElhenney and Reynolds in exploring Britain's favorite sport, there are undoubtedly tons of antics to explore. The two bought the soccer team under the RR McReynolds Company LLC banner in November of 2020. And while many questioned the legitimacy of such an acquisition, the two have assured everyone that they are serious about this development.

For what it's worth, Wrexham currently has a winning record with nine wins. Three of those victories came within their last four games. When the ownership was mocked on a season two episode of Ted Lasso, McElhenney and Reynolds had the following "serious" statement to say:

"It has come to our attention that in a recent episode of "Ted Lasso," our very real ownership of Wrexham AFC was called into question by an otherwise beloved character named ‘Higgins.’ While we hold the incomparable Jeremy Swift in no ill regard and are honored to be mentioned on the platform that's brought us high-quality programming ranging from "Mythic Quest" season one to "Mythic Quest" season two, we must insist that you cease and desist from the casting of any doubt regarding our commitment to the club, the fans and the entire Wrexham community. To avoid legal action please send 2 LARGE boxes of Ted Lasso's biscuits to the Racecourse Ground, Mold Rd, Wrexham LL11 2AH, United Kingdom before the Wrexham AFC season begins on Saturday, August 21st at 3pm. Believe!"

McElhenney and Reynolds will executive produce Welcome to Wrexham alongside Nick Frenkel and John Henion. FX has to believe in the series and its message, as the program has already been granted a second season order. McElhenney's relationship with the network certainly contributes to this confidence, with Always Sunny currently holding the title of being the longest-running live-action sitcom in its landmark fifteenth season.

Welcome to Wrexham will debut on FX and FX on Hulu in 2022. Check out the teaser below:

