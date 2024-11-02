Green Lantern has got to go down as one of the most disappointing superhero films of all time. From the stunted dialogue to the disappointing CGI costumes, Green Lantern has left a deep scar on cinema culture that is remembered to this day; with even the director Martin Campbell admitting the flick was "not up to par" with the nature of a "big studio movie." However, one of the bright spots in Green Lantern has got to be Ryan Reynolds, but this was almost a very different outcome. Actors who have gone on to play major roles in the Marvel and D.C. cinematic universes screen-tested for the lead, which would have definitely brought a different vibe to the performance that Reynolds delivered. However, we should be glad we got Reynolds, as his comedic delivery and charisma are exactly the kind of qualities that allowed him to embrace the critical and box office failure of Green Lantern when almost no one else could.

Sebastian Stan Screen-Tested for the Lead Role in ‘Green Lantern'

Sebastian Stan told the Happy Sad Podcast, via Variety, that he screen-tested for the lead role of Hal Jordan in Green Lantern, after a spell of failing to land roles such as Admiral James Kirk in J. J. Abrams’ Star Trek saga, which would eventually be given to Chris Pine. Not only was Stan screen-tested for the intergalactic space cop, but The Apprentice star also mentioned that Justin Timberlake, Jared Leto, and Ryan Reynolds were also in the room with him that day, all vying for the part. Stan obviously wasn't successful in his endeavor and said that looking back, he was almost glad he didn’t land the part. When taking a look at what he would go on to do in the M.C.U., debuting in Captain America: The First Avenger, I think we can all agree with him on that.

Ryan Reynolds Being Cast for ‘Green Lantern’ Was the Best Outcome

Sebastian Stan would later give a brilliant performance in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and throughout the M.C.U after his introduction as the titular Winter Soldier. Whilst Justin Timberlake and Jared Leto are both fine actors who have given engaging performances in the past, seeing how Leto’s later entry into the superhero genre went with the Joker, and with Timberlake’s acting career never quite reaching any notable height, it’s doubtful the presence of either would have added much to the already doomed movie from the start.

Not only this, but Ryan Reynolds' performance fits the comedic and unserious script far better than others may have— ultimately doing leaps and bounds to lessen some of the weaker moments of the film. Reynolds has also been able to embrace the failure of Green Lantern and turn it into a running gag in his Deadpool films that keeps bringing laughter to audiences. That moment in Deadpool 2 where Wade Wilson travels back in time to execute Ryan Reynolds before he can sign on for Green Lantern is one of the best jokes of the trilogy, along with his comment that he doesn't want the super suit to be "green or animated" when first going to Ajax's (Ed Skrein) laboratory. Reynolds’ embracing of this low point feels like something only he could pull off, as an actor who is regularly self-deprecating and doesn’t take himself too seriously, it's a quality that makes him so watchable in his long list of rom-coms.

Whilst Green Lantern is still generally considered a disappointment, we can at least be thankful the part went to Reynolds in the long run. Sebastian Stan, Justin Timberlake, and Jared Leto would have likely done their best with the material and character, but it's obvious Reynolds was a far better casting choice. Not only was his performance more suited to the overall wild tone and direction of the character, but his ability to tap into and control pop-culture fandom has made Green Lantern a far more fondly remembered point in his career than it could otherwise be viewed as.

