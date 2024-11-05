Deadpool & Wolverine has been the second-most successful movie of the year behind only Inside Out 2, and one of Marvel’s biggest hits ever. The film easily passed Joker to become the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever, largely thanks to its ensemble of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman with director Shawn Levy at the helm. Now, Reynolds revealed to Variety that the three will reunite for a new, non-Marvel project that Reynolds is writing. It’s unknown if Reynolds and Jackman will star in the project or if Levy will direct, but what many have dubbed Marvel’s most successful trio in the post-Endgame saga is seemingly just getting started on their work together. Reynolds also did not reveal any plot or character details about the project or a potential release window.

It’s incredibly important for Reynolds to make the distinction that it is indeed a non-Marvel project. Otherwise, the news would have run rampant with speculation that the project he’s working on is another Deadpool & Wolverine movie. Reynolds did receive a writing credit for his work on Deadpool 2 in addition to receiving one for Deadpool & Wolverine, which have thus far been the only projects he’s written in his career, except for a few shorts and one episode of Welcome to Wrexham, the documentary series about Wrexham AFC Football Club. Reynolds and Levy have been confirmed to be working together on an upcoming Boy Band project, which Reynolds will star in and write and script and Levy will direct, but few updates about the project have come out since it was first announced in 2023.

What Else Does the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Trio Have in the Works?

Reynolds has plenty of upcoming projects in various stages of development, including Red Notice 2 with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, and a Detective Pikachu sequel. Jackman will star alongside Kate Hudson in an upcoming musical, Song Sung Blue, and will team up with Jodie Comer to play Robin Hood in The Death of Robin Hood. Levy was in the running to direct Avengers 5 — the job ultimately went to Anthony and Joe Russo — but he turned it down to focus on his upcoming Star Wars movie, which does not have an official release window.

Deadpool & Wolverine is out of most theaters, but the film is available to rent or purchase on digital platforms. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on Reynolds, Jackman, and Levy’s mystery project, and watch Deadpool & Wolverine on Prime Video.

