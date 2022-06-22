During the Cannes Lions event at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, superstars Ryan Reynolds and Issa Rae took a little time to talk about diversity in the industry and, more importantly how they can use their influence to make the changes that are happening at a surprisingly slow pace. Both stars and other event attendees revealed that diversity behind the scenes doesn't mirror what we've seen on screen lately, and, as much as this comes as a shock, it's not very surprising — especially if you are BIPOC.

Over the last few years, with on- and offline events such as #OscarsSoWhite and the George Floyd protests, anyone with a streaming service subscription has seen that diversity in casting is something that producers and TV executives have made a point of, but only people who work on the movie and TV businesses can tell us viewers how that diversity plays out on the background.

During the event, the six-time Emmy nominee and Insecure creator Issa Rae revealed that she still sees bias in the industry. The difference now is that if people speak up about it, their voices will likely be heard. For Rae, having elevated herself to the status of producer and a worldwide famous actor, she’s in the fortunate position of saying no to projects and determining how the crew of her own projects will look like:

“For me it’s about making the changes on my end. Now I have the mandate of making sure my sets are 60% diverse, and that comes from realizing my own power. I can say no to a job if the crew is all white, which happens all the time. How is this still happening, and how do you want me to be your spokesperson for diversity when the people behind are not diverse? I say, ‘I’d love to do this, but I just want to make sure the crews are diverse in these particular sectors,’ and to be able to do that is great.”

In a separate panel, Reynolds also talked about how diversity behind the camera is a recipe for better stories. Being a Caucasian male, the actor has undoubtedly witnessed privilege firsthand, and during the press event he talked about how becoming a producer and company co-owner gave him the clout to do something about it, especially in the ad industry.

“There is so much talent out there. We’re missing the opportunity. It’s totally selfish: I want better stories, and better stories are told through diversity, complex and unique perspectives and opinions. This is a means to create generational wealth, which so many have been excluded from. These are incredible jobs, from marketing ads all the way through to production. Otherwise, how can we continue to tell stories that are relevant if they’re only relevant to a few?”

This, of course, isn’t limited to filmmaking crews. At the same Cannes Film Festival, which is supposed to be a platform for diversity in all forms, Deadline film critic Valerie Complex described in painful detail how the event itself isn’t prepared to handle diversity outside the screen. In addition, Deadline also reported that Cannes PR has used a weird – to say the least – approach when came time to run an interview with Film Festival Head Thierry Frémaux, in which he talked about diversity – or lack thereof – and other sensitive topics like filmmaker Roman Polanski.

All of these stories only underscore something that we BIPOC are reminded of on a daily basis: there is still a long, long way to go when it comes to representation across all areas, and whether we like it or not, it constantly falls upon us to speak up and remind everyone that the job is far from done. Like Complex said in her article, we’d like nothing more than to attend an event and worry exclusively about its subject(s), but prejudice and bias constantly rob us from having a pleasant experience. We may have Rae, Reynolds, and others on our side doing what they can, but when an event that advocates for representation is far from putting their money where their mouth is, it's clear that the issue is far greater than we acknowledge.