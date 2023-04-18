In an unexpected turn of events, Ryan Reynolds, Jason Momoa and Aubrey Plaza are teaming up for a new comedy that promises a lot of laughter, in a hybrid between animation and live-action that is already assembling an impressive cast for itself. Acoording to Deadline, the movie will be directed by Peter Atencio, and it will be titled Animal Friends. Plot details are currently being kept under wraps for the Lionsgate production, which will also feature a performance from Vince Vaughn. The film will be R-Rated, giving all of the artists freedom to go as wild as they'd like when their characters are sent on a road trip.

Reynolds is currently busy with the third Deadpool movie, which will integrate the character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe after being a part of Fox's X-Men franchise since 2016. The sequel will see Hugh Jackman returning to the role of Wolverine after closing out his story in James Mangold's widely acclaimed Logan, a western adventure that served as a farewell for the actor and for Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier. Nevertheless, both performers would come back to their respective roles, with Stewart appearing in last summer's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

On the other hand, Jason Momoa will have to deal with a different kind of superhero problem when he returns to Atlantis in this year's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. James Wan will sit behind the camera once again for another oceanic adventure set in the DC Extended Universe. Besides picking up the trident once more, Momoa will feel the need for speed in next month's Fast X. As a newcomer in the franchise about street racing, heists and cars that can fly through space, Momoa will play a valuable ally to Charlize Theron's Cipher. Audiences are about to see what happens when Momoa clashes with the Toretto family.

Aubrey Plaza Is Headed to Megalopolis

While her Animal Friends co-stars will be busy saving different multiverses, Aubrey Plaza is set to star in Francis Ford Coppola's next project, Megalopolis. The movie will follow the story of a woman (Nathalie Emmanuel) who will feel divided between her father's (Forest Whitaker) conservative point of view and her boyfriend's (Adam Driver) vision of the world. While a release date hasn't been set for the project, filming concluded last month, meaning that it won't take long for a distributor to make an announcement regarding when audiences can expect to see Megalopolis in theaters.

