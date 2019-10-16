Ryan Reynolds & John Krasinski Teaming Up for Fantasy Comedy ‘Imaginary Friends’

0

John Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds will team up for the fantasy comedy Imaginary Friends, according to a report in The Hollywood Reporter. The movie, about a man who can see the imaginary friends of other people, will be written, directed, and produced by Krasinski, who will also star alongside Reynolds. Reynolds will play the man with the gift of imaginary sight, who has been tasked to recover discarded imaginary friends and prevent them from turning evil and threatening the world with their supernatural powers. It sounds a bit like a cross between Drop Dead Fred and R.I.P.D., with a little bit of Monsters, Inc. and Heart and Souls thrown in to cover up the bitter taste of R.I.P.D.’s box office receipts.

Krasinski has become an unexpectedly hot ticket after his success writing, directing, and starring in the horror hit A Quiet Place (he’s currently wrapping production on the sequel). His involvement in this movie, coupled with Reynolds’ current streak of wins with the Deadpool franchise and Detective Pikachu, made Imaginary Friends the target of a bidding war between Paramount, Sony, Lionsgate, and other major studios. Paramount, looking to continue its relationship with Kraskinski after producing A Quiet Place and its upcoming sequel, ultimately made the highest bid, although the exact terms are unknown. Also unknown is the role Krasinski will play, although I am happy to speculate that he is playing Jack Ryan as the imaginary friend of a young superfan of the Amazon Prime series.

A Quiet Place 2 is currently slated for a May 20, 2020 release. Reynolds’ action film 6 Underground, directed by Michael Bay, premiers on Netflix December 13th.