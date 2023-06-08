In what can be described as the continuous mining of a fruitful and lucrative business arrangement, Apple Original Films and Skydance are teaming up once again to bring another quality picture to screens. The new project, Mayday is set to star Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh in a thrilling action-adventure flick. The picture is set to be directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley from a script that had been concluded before the commencement of the so-far-impactful Writers' Guild of America (WGA) strike.

The logline for the action feature is currently being kept under wraps as little is known about the picture at the moment. However, it has been revealed that work on the project had been going behind the scenes at Skydance. Mayday is based on an original pitch from Goldstein and Daley, turned in earlier in the year, the project began to earn considerable traction after Reynolds — who is currently filming the next installment of the anti-hero Deadpool in Deadpool 3 — showed an interest in being a part of the project. A start date is yet to be determined, but it does seem likely to be the next shooting commitment for the Free Guy star.

The Academy Award-winning Branagh will join this action feature on the back of appearing in Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated film, Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy in the lead role. With the film set to arrive in cinemas next month, the project has seen Nolan recreate some daring tests without the use of CGI in an impressive fashion. Branagh will also reprise his role starring as Hercule Poirot in Disney's A Haunting in Venice, the latest installment in his Agatha Christie trilogy.

The Relationships to Build Mayday

The development of Mayday will hinge on the exploration of long-established relationships among many players. Reynolds for one has previous experiences working with Skydance and Apple. The actor's relationship with Skydance is highlighted in his hit Netflix sci-fi adventure The Adam Project which was produced by the studio for Netflix, while his relationship with the latter is seen in the hit Christmas musical Spirited, which also starred Will Ferrell.

Mayday will also build on an efficient working relationship shared between Goldstein and Daley as seen in the performance of the pair's hit action-adventure comedy Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Hugh Grant among others. The duo will combine their directing roles with serving as producers on the feature. Mayday will be produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger for Skydance, alongside Reynolds, Ashley Fox, Johnny Pariseau, and Patrick Gooing for Maximum Effort.

There is no production date set for Mayday at the moment, follow Collider for more updates.